One Piece Fans Spot First Look At Live-Action Season 2 Villain

One Piece’s second season is still in production, with one star of the successful live-action series recently hinting at the idea that the Netflix series will return next year. While filming might be close to wrapping, the streaming service has yet to show us some of the biggest new heroes and villains that are set to arrive in the Grand Line. In a recent behind-the-scenes video, keen-eyed fans who know all about the Straw Hat Pirates have spotted a first look at one of the second season’s biggest villains. With Mr. 3 set to be played by David Dastmalchian, anime fans have spotted the Baroqueworks member in the “wild.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Dastmalchian’s work, the actor is one that loves all things pop culture. While stating that he has been an anime fan for some time, the actor has had roles in the likes of The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, The Last Voyage of The Demeter, and the recent Dune movies. One of David’s biggest roles was the leading man of Late Night With The Devil, one of the year’s best horror films that saw Dastmalchian playing a late night television host dealing with a very real supernatural threat. Cast as Mr. 3 in One Piece’s second season, Dastmalchian will have his work cut out for him in bringing this antagonist to life.

A First Look At Mr. 3

During a recent behind-the-scenes video of One Piece’s second season, One Piece fans spotted a statue that sees the live-action Monkey D. Luffy side-by-side with David Dastmalchain’s Mr. 3. While this isn’t David specifically in the part, it does give us an idea of what the Baroqueworks member will look like when he makes his grand debut in the live-action Grand Line. What fans might immediately note is that the live-action creators have captured Mr. 3’s hairstyle in this statue, showing just how close the team is looking to stick to its source material.

Mr. 3’s Role in Season 2

While One Piece fans have been waiting to see what a live-action Alabasta looks like, the Straw Hats still have some major locales to visit before hitting the desert island. On the island known as Little Garden, Luffy and his crew not only run into the giants named Dorry and Brogy but various members of Baroqueworks. One of the most terrifying is Mr. 3, one of the leaders of Crocodile’s gang, who has Devil Fruit powers that are unlike anything that the Straw Hat Pirates have encountered on their journey so far.

Rather than having the ability to stretch his body or adeptly wield swords, Mr. 3 has the power to create and manipulate candle wax. On its face, this might not seem like a dangerous power but the way that the Baroqueworks leader uses this “gift” spells serious trouble for the anime heroes. Even the giants find themselves having trouble in taking down the much smaller antagonists that arrive on Little Garden.

While fans have spotted Mr. 3, there are plenty of other characters that fans have been anxious to see in live-action who are slated to arrive in One Piece’s second season. Crocodile, Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, Smoker, and Dr. Kureha are just a handful of the new additions to the live-action Grand Line and we here at ComicBook.com will be sure to keep you updated on when we receive our first looks.

