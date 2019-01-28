‘One Piece’ Fans React to Gear Four’s New Form

One Piece‘s latest episode capitalized on several weeks of build up as it brought the fight between Luffy and Katakuri to its true climax as Luffy debuted a brand new Gear Four form, Snakeman.

Not only did this new form provide some stunning moves, Katakuri responded in kind with some powerful techniques of his own. Couple that with some of the most intense, incredible animation work in the series to date and you have quite the debut.

Naturally with such a fantastic animated debut for the form, fans of the series have not been able to get Snakeman out of their mind ever since seeing it in action in the latest episode. It’s no wonder considering Luffy’s Snakeman form brought the fight the closest it has ever been to a true finale, and the closest he’s ever come to taking out Katakuri completely.

Luffy’s Snakeman form not only provided him with faster punches, but their wild trajectory meant that it was harder for Katakuri to predict where they would land. And then even when he managed to dodge the punches, they sped up with each new twist. It was Luffy’s fiercest onslaught that hopefully will bring him to victory in the next episode.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Gear Four Snakeman’s debut below, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

‘Entirely Phenomenal’

One Piece Episode 870 is one of the most amazing episodes in the series. So many amazing cuts and entirely phenomenal. Tu, Shida, Watanabe, Soty, Tomita, Yamamoto and Ishizuka and everyone really delivered a memorable episode. pic.twitter.com/sMK29wXC1x — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 27, 2019

‘Mind Blowing’

Koudai Watanabe is to good for TV shows, so we can count us as blessed for having him attend One Piece #870. His scene was mind-blowing!!!! pic.twitter.com/x8v4Yj23yZ — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) January 27, 2019

‘Dope AF’

Watched One Piece 870 coz lots of you guys were asking me to.

And it was DOPE AF ?



Anime made this fight even more intense than it already was in the manga. pic.twitter.com/QqexXROpHJ — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) January 27, 2019

‘Deserves a Standing Ovation’

Yong-Ce Tu (涂泳策): I’m sure your first Impression was “SHIDA!!!” lol

This man have no limitation to what he can do, I’m so happy he is part of the One Piece family. This man deserves a standing ovation. Thank you Mr. Tu for your hard work!!! @tuyongce2013 pic.twitter.com/WYI6S2qLIs — Murad (@0XMURADX0) January 27, 2019

‘What a Transformation’

GEAR FOUR SNAKEMAN. What a transformation. I really love the hair and I think Oda was paying homage to the Saiyans of Dragon Ball with the spiky hair. #OnePiece #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/YbSEygBtsn — Monkey D. Luffy (@StrawHatShounen) January 27, 2019

‘Absolutely Insane’

One Piece animation for Gear Four Snakeman Luffy v Katakuri is absolutely insane ! They made it worth the wait for ep. 170 — Obreezy (@DJOnonymous) January 27, 2019

HYPE

YOOOOOOOOOO GEAR FOUR SNAKE MAN WAS SOOOOOOO HYPE!!! The animators gave it their all for that one, and it was soooooo intense!! Realy loving One Piece right now. UGHHH SOOOO GOOD!!! #onepiece870 #ONEPIECE — ❄️ Chris ?️ (@SunilFan48) January 27, 2019

