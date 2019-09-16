One Piece Gives Zoro A New Sword and Reveals Its Surprising Power

One Piece has spent years working on Roronoa Zoro. The franchise introduced the swordsman years ago when he was imprisoned on an island, but he has made major improvements since them. More so than ever before, Zoro is on his way to becoming the world’s greatest swordsman, and he just took yet another big step forward.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Zoro. After being promised a new sword, the Straw Hat was eager to see the blade which Hiyori offered. In exchange for one blade, Zoro was offered Enma, and the legendary weapon was put into his care. However, the passing on came with a warning.

“I will warn you… Before or after, only one man has ever tamed Enma, and that man was Kozuki Oden,” Wano’s blacksmith warned Zoro.

In a following scene, fans were given a look at Zoro with the blade, and Enma was put to use. However, fans were not expecting to see what the sword did. It managed to cut off the entire edge of a coastline, and it sucked power right out of Zoro. The swordsman had his left arm coated in black Haki, and steam was coming out of his arm like it was being sapped.

“It exudes its wielder’s Ryuo on its own and slices more than needed!! Well done, a normal swordsman would be a mere husk right now,” the blacksmith continued.

As it turns out, Enma coaxes out Haki from its user, and it does so with little care. Kozuki Oden was able to endure the drain and even lessen it which allowed him to use it against Kaido. Now, it is up to Zoro to follow in the leader’s footsteps and take down the Beasts Pirates leader once and for all.

