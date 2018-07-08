‘One Piece’ Creator Gives Goku A Surprising Makeover

Shueisha’s been celebrating their 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump in some pretty big ways. That means that fans get to see the cool results of this self-love as their artists give makeovers to their favorite Shonen Jump compatriots.

One Piece‘s series creator Eiichiro Oda’s take on Dragon Ball‘s Goku can be seen on the cover of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the results are certainly familiar.

Shonen Jump Issue 33 Cover pic.twitter.com/DbW4BwZiUP — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) July 8, 2018

It’s hard to deny the resemblance Oda’s take on Goku has to his own creation, Monkey D. Luffy, as the two basically look like brothers. It makes a lot of sense as the two share the same kind of childlike wonderment for the world and fights around them. If they weren’t in two different series, it’s not hard to imagine these two getting along swimmingly.

In fact, the many crossovers in anime, manga, and video games between Dragon Ball‘s Goku and One Piece‘s Luffy have usually had the two getting along right off the bat. Other than being curious of the other one’s strength, of course.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

As for Dragon Ball Super, the series currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.