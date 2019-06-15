One Piece Creator Imagines Zoro With Luffy’s Gum Gum Powers in New Sketch

One Piece‘s anime will soon begin the Wano Country arc, and fans have been hotly anticipating this debut for a number of reason. One of the most prominent reasons is that the arc brings the Straw Hats all together after spending a long time apart, and fans can’t wait to see what Zoro and the others have been up to while hiding out in Wano. Though he’s been gone from the series for a while, Zoro is still a popular character and Oda recently shared a brand new take on the favorite Straw Hat.

As shared by @YonkouProd on Twitter, a recent magazine included brand new art in which series creator Eiichiro Oda has Zoro eat the Gum Gum Fruit instead and unleash his stretchy fury. Check it out below!

With this art, it’s easy to imagine how much more of a powerhouse Zoro would be in he could stretch his body like Luffy can. Though throwing around his swords like Luffy does his fists might be dangerous to himself, there’s the thought that Zoro would have refined his swordsmanship to such a point that he’d be able to increase the range of his Santoryu attacks without much problem. There was a look at the various stages of Oda’s sketch work on this as well, and you can check it out below:

Zoro will be making his big return to the anime this July with the start of the Wano country arc. There’s a lot to look forward to for fans of the series as the greater focus on Japanese culture and Samurai just might be the perfect stage for Zoro to show off what he can really do. There’s bound to be some killer samurai battles, for sure.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.