One Piece’s Elbaf Arc May Have Introduced Another Traitor in the Holy Land

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece introduced a few members of the Holy Knights for the first time, teasing fans with an increasingly engrossing final saga. While fans are familiar with Garling Figarland, the rest of the group remained a mystery till now. In Chapter 1134, Gunko and Shamrock arrive in Elbaf using a Summoning Circle. They first try to recruit Loki as a member of the Holy Knights, however, Loki hates the Celestial Dragons. He takes the opportunity to mock both Gunko and Shamrock before refusing their offer. Of course, the duo didn’t come with any good intentions. Gunko tortures Loki into agreeing but his decision doesn’t change at all. Not only that, but Shamrock plans to take Elbaf down.

Despite being the strongest nation in the world, Elbaf isn’t associated with the World Government. Instead, the land of the Giants is a peaceful kingdom isolated from the rest of the world. However, the arrival of the Holy Knights confirmed that the beautiful nation would soon turn into a battlefield. After Loki’s refusal, Shamrock plans to capture the children of Elbaf. However, his true plan appears to be much more devious than he’s letting on. While One Piece is currently focusing on the trouble brewing in Elbaf, it may have quietly dropped a hint about Gunko possibly being a traitor living in the Holy Land of Mary Geoise.

Theory: Gunko a former Revolutionary Army member that got corrupted and joined the Holy Knights



Have you noticed that most of the Revolutionary Army captains wear a hat and goggles similar to Gunko’s? pic.twitter.com/GKIEqF3pBa — Yurnero (@yurnero_x) February 21, 2025

Gunko May Be a Traitor From the Revolutionary Army in One Piece

One Piece fan deduces this theory from Gunko wearing goggles over her hat, which, as fans are aware, is common among several members of the Revolutionary Army. This includes Koala, Sabo, Morley, Belo Betty, and Lindbergh among their roster. Furthermore, when Gunko is introduced, her name just says “Gunko.” Meanwhile, the manga revealed the family names of all the other three Holy Knights introduced in this arc. This is especially peculiar considering her full name should have been displayed if she were a Celestial Dragon. While it’s currently only speculation for Gunko, this would also easily line up with the similarly simple naming schemes of the Revolutionary Army in One Piece.

Every member of the Holy Knight is supposed to be a World Noble. Loki being recruited is an exception and there’s no guarantee that it never happened before. However, Gunko, originally being from the Revolutionary Army and betraying her people, wouldn’t be that surprising. As she has demonstrated, Gunko is exceptionally strong, and her devil fruit ability has high offensive capabilities. Another detail is how she is way more arrogant than the other Holy Knights or Celestial Dragons. She also doesn’t forget to mention how lucky Loki is to be granted a place among the gods.

Gunko Would Not Nearly Be the First Traitor in One Piece’s History

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda often includes traitors in the story to spice things up. In the Egghead Island Arc, the manga introduced York, one of Vegapunk’s Satellites, who betrayed everyone in hopes of becoming a Celestial Dragon. Hence, it’s fair to assume there are more people like York who are hungry for more power.

However, while a member of the Revolutionary Army turning a traitor will be an interesting plot twist, it also decreases the credibility of such an organization. The only reason Monkey D. Dragon created it was because he wanted to overthrow the World Government. It’s unprecedented a member would suddenly want to join the ranks of Mary Geoise’s elite royal guard.

