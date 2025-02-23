One Piece: Shamrock’s Plans Are Much More Evil Than We Thought

Shamrock Figarland has finally been introduced in One Piece’s Elbaf Arc as Garling’s son and Shanks’ elder twin brother, but the story hardly stops there. Shamrock is a Commander of the Holy Knights and is an antagonist of the Elbaf Arc. The theory about Shanks’ evil twin brother has been around since Chapter 907 when Shanks met the Gorosei. However, since the manga never confirmed the person in the hood wasn’t Shanks, there was confusion about this scene until recently. Moreover, since Shanks’ bloodline was already hinted at, it was a fair assumption that he was a high-ranking noble pretending to be a pirate.

Shanks is one of the strongest characters in the series, and fans expect Shamrock to be a top-tier as well. Unfortunately, Shamrock only looks like his brother, but otherwise, he’s like any typical Celestial Dragon. As a Commander of the Holy Knights, Shamrock works for the benefit of the World Government. His biggest goal right now is to take Elbaf down, and he is even willing to wage war on the strongest kingdom in the world. However, is there a limit to how low Shamrock will stoop just to accomplish his goal in One Piece?

One Piece’s Shamrock Summons More Holy Knights for a Deadly Game

The World Government has always wanted to create an army of Giant soldiers. Since Elbaf isn’t associated with them, they tried to artificially increase human size. Caesar Clown, the main antagonist of the Punk Hazard Arc, experimented on several kids on Big Mom’s orders. Elbaf is the land of the warriors and the strongest kingdom in the world. Because of their massive power and arrogance, the World Government can’t stand countries that don’t submit to them.

In One Piece Chapter 1138, Shamrock changes his tactic after Loki rejects his offer to join the Holy Knights. First, he plans to capture the children, but the latest Chapter 1140 reveals his plan is much more brutal than this. As the chapter ends, four Holy Knights are gathered in one place under Shamrock’s orders and with Gunko’s use of the Abyss Pentagrams. Apart from Shamrock and Gunko, the chapter also introduces Saint Killingam and Saint Sommers. Hence, Shamrock decides they should turn this into a game.

Shamrock reveals this with a devious grin on his face as if he knows what he’s planning in One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is wrong. Whatever this “game” he is talking about can’t be good, and it will harm the peace of the beautiful land of Giants. Despite having immense strength, the Giants love peace. They loathe the idea of turning their homeland into a war zone. And that is exactly what the Commander of the Holy Knights is planning.

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if he began another Native Hunting Competition with the Holy Knights as participants. The Native Hunting Competition is a tragic event that the arrogant Celestial Dragons find fun as they brutally hunt residents of islands as rabbits. This tournament takes place on islands that are not affiliated with the World Government. While the Giants are much stronger than average humans, they are no match against the Holy Knights, the elite guard of the holy land who oversees the World Nobles.