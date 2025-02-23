One Piece Creator Believes This Character Is Better Off Dead

The world of One Piece has countless criminals roaming across the seas. Even the World Government and Marines have corrupted officials within them that make the world more brutal than it already is. The story centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate from a small village who aspires to become the Pirate King. As he sets out on a journey, he gathers new crew members and heads towards the Grand Line. The manga is currently in its Final Saga and has released 110 volumes so far. Each volume contains an SBS, short for Shitsumon o Boshū Suru.

One Piece’s SBS translates to “I’m taking questions,” and it’s a special Q&A session in every volume where Oda answers fans’ questions. Each volume usually contains about 3 to 6 SBS sections, with each section answering multiple questions (about 3 to 5 per section). So, in total, a single volume usually features around 15 to 30 questions in its SBS divided within the volume. There’s no fixed number of questions, and it varies from volume to volume, depending on how much space is available after the main chapters and other extras. In one of those questions, Oda discusses Caesar Clown in a harsh reflection on the villain’s fate.

Oda Reiterates in One Piece Volume 89 That Caesar Clown Is Better Off Dead

In Volume 89, an SBS question was included on Page 28 of Chapter 890. The fan asked that Nami uses words like “scum” and “garbage” to address Caesar Clown. She also said it would be better if he died. The fan wondered if Nami was influenced by Robin to speak like that. However, Oda answered, “Please remember what happened on Punk Hazard. Caesar fed the children stimulants, called his subordinates guinea pigs, and dedicated his whole life to creating a weapon of genocide.”

Oda further added, “He truly is a man who would be better off if he was dead. Even though Nami is only kind to those in need (women and children), I truly think she hates Caesar from the bottom of her heart.”

While the author didn’t hold back in talking about Caesar, his words weren’t unreasonable. Caesar has committed some of the worst crimes known to mankind in One Piece. Nami, who has a soft spot for children and women, initiated the children’s rescue in Punk Hazard. Even when the crew was in danger, she couldn’t turn a blind eye to kids in need. After finding out about what happened to them, she was heartbroken and angry. Hence, Nami hates Caesar with a justifiable and noteworthy passion.

The Straw Hat Pirates couldn’t take care of the children if they wanted to continue their journey. Hence, Tashigi, a Marine officer serving under Vice Admiral Smoker, volunteered to help the children with their care and treatment. Normally, Nami would have refused, but she remembered her foster mother, Bell-mère, who was also a female Marine Officer. Hence, the crew set sail while being relieved that the kids were in good hands.

Caesar Clown Is the Main Antagonist of the Punk Hazard Arc

Caesar Clown was a former colleague of Vegapunk who worked together in the outlaw research team MADS. He was always dissatisfied with Vegapunk being the true genius in everyone’s eyes. Vegapunk fired Caesar after finding out about the latter’s unethical and reckless scientific practices, which included using inhumane methods in his experiments. In a fit of rage, he detonated a powerful poison gas bomb, devastating the island and killing most of the life there. Officially, Punk Hazard became inhabitable after the incident, but Caesar continued to hold experiments there in secret.

He developed SAD, an ingredient required to create artificial devil fruit. He stole the research from Vegapunk before coming up with his own formula and mass-producing it so he could sell the deadly material to Doflamingo. Additionally, he was secretly working for Big Mom by kidnapping children and experimenting on them so they could become as strong and massive as Giants.

To control the children and make sure they never leave, Caesar fed them addictive drugs that were slowly killing the kids. Luckily, all his crimes came to light, and he was defeated by Trafalgar Law and the Straw Hat Pirates. In the Whole Cake Island Arc, the Straw Hats and Capone Bege freed Caesar because they needed his expertise to attempt to assassinate Big Mom, holding his heart as leverage to ensure his cooperation. However, once the assassination plan failed, Bege returned Caesar’s heart and allowed him to escape since he was no longer useful to them.