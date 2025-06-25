One Piece Sheds Light on Harald’s Death But Some Questions Remain Unanswered

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is finally revealing the truth behind Harald’s death 14 years ago. He was the beloved king of Elbaf, who made efforts to introduce the education system in his kingdom and favored diplomacy and trading with other countries. The kingdom basically worshipped him, unlike his second son, Loki, who was infamous for causing mischief. Loki was called the Cursed Prince, since he always wreaked havoc anywhere he went. The Giants were already fed up with him, but couldn’t do anything against him. However, they tried their best to capture Loki after Harald’s death, believing the man had not only assassinated their king but also killed the 113 soldiers in the Aurust Castle 14 years ago.

Even the blame for Jarul’s head injury fell on Loki, and the Prince had no choice but to escape the island. For some reason, six years ago, Shanks captured Loki and handed him to the Giants. Loki has been imprisoned in the Underworld ever since Luffy came to the island and freed the Giant Prince in hopes of learning more about Shanks’ whereabouts. While there were several hints before, One Piece Chapter 1152 finally confirms that Loki didn’t kill Harald, but something unexpected took place in the castle all those years ago.

One Piece Chapter 1152 Unveils the Events of 14 Years Ago

After Gaban revealed that he sensed an unusual Haki on that day 14 years ago, Hajrudin forces Loki to reveal everything that happened. So far, only Loki and Jarul know the truth behind the incident, but they have kept their silence on the matter. However, Loki shows his reluctance to relive the nightmare of that horrible day. The chapter commences a flashback where Loki and Jarul make their way to meet the king. Loki expresses his disappointment towards his father, who sold his soul to the World Government.

However, when the two hastily entered the throne room after hearing a commotion, they were baffled by the scene of several Giant soldiers impaling Harald. The scene then shifts to Gaban’s house as the former pirate is enjoying a hot spring with Shanks. Gaban asks Shanks about his opinion on Harald. The Yonko reveals that he met the King in Mariejois, and they got along well, but there was something he couldn’t talk about there. He sounded like he had to discuss something urgent with Harald without knowing the king had just died in his castle.

Someone enters a hidden room where the treasure, the forbidden devil fruit, is stored away. Without properly explaining the circumstances that led to Harald’s death and the real perpetrators behind it, the manga begins another flashback from 109 years ago, during the time the Giant Pirates were thriving. The story plans to explain why Harald was so loved among his people. At the time, Harald was already the King of Elbaf, but he had a terrible personality, committing vandalism and calling himself a god. The upcoming chapters will likely continue his backstory and what made him change into such a person.

One Piece Still Has to Answer Many Questions About Harald’s Death

While the story is focusing on Harald’s past, the reason behind Loki being blamed for his father’s murder has yet to be explained. Not only that, but it’s clear that Gaban doesn’t know the entire situation, but he has a hunch that Loki is innocent. Shanks, who was with Gaban at the time, should know more about the incident than the rest of the Giants. However, he still captured and imprisoned Loki eight years after the tragic incident. If there’s one thing we know about Shanks, it’s that he never does anything on a whim. He must have an elaborate plot to let things turn out the way they did.

There also has to be a reason why Jarul and Loki kept their mouths shut, especially the accused, who clearly wanted to escape, but never tried to prove his innocence. Harald’s relationship with the World Government also seems shady, but so far, the series hasn’t portrayed him as a cunning king. He was likely trying to build a good relationship with them in order to open trade with the rest of the world. Even the Holy Knights personally knew Harald, but considering Loki’s hatred for them, there’s a good chance Harald’s murder was a grand scheme by the World Government.