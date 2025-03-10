One Piece: Elbaf’s Greatest Fear Just Might Be Their True Hero

One Piece has taken a drastic turn in the Elbaf Arc’s latest chapters as Luffy and Zoro free Loki from his shackles. He is known as the “Cursed Prince of Elbaf,” someone who has been evil since birth. Loki has been hated among the tribe since he was a child. He would create all kinds of trouble for the villagers. However, the Giants’ patience ran out when he killed their beloved king Harald, around 14 years ago. Loki escaped the country and roamed around for six years before Shanks found him. His powers are unimaginable, as no one before Shanks was able to defeat the Giant Prince.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He was sentenced to crucifixion six years ago, and now he’s finally free. Not only that, but the Holy Knights have also waged war against Elbaf. The fabled land of the Giants is known as the strongest nation in the world. The World Government has always been after their power, and now Shamrock is leading the mission to bring them down. Of course, it’s expected that they are resorting to underhanded tactics. Even though Loki is being portrayed as a villain right now, he might turn out to be Elbaf’s savior.

Shueisha

One Piece’s Loki Already Knew About the Recent Threat to Elbaf

Before the Holy Knights attacked Elbaf, Shamrock, and Gunko tried to recruit Loki. The World Government has long been aware of exactly how powerful Loki is, which is why Shamrock didn’t hesitate to offer him a rank among the Holy Knights. He even made an exception because the members are ideally only World Nobles. However, Loki mocks the Holy Knights standing before him and refuses to join. Gunko even kills a wolf from the Underworld who trying to protect Loki.

She then tortures the prince, knowing he has no way of defending himself or attacking her. Shamrock witnesses the scene and realizes it’s pointless to try and force Loki to join them and leaves with Gunko. He then decides to start targeting the children. Killingham begins the attack in Chapter 1142 just as Shamrock instructed. The Holy Knights caught Elbaf off guard, and they clearly have the upper hand now.

VIZ

The Holy Knights even use underhanded methods when attacking the Giants unprovoked in One Piece. Apart from the Holy Knights, no one other than Loki knew that the country was in danger. In Chapter 1142, he is acting his part and attacking blindly. However, he also seems to be in a hurry and warns the crew to unlock the shackles on his legs if they wish to save Elbaf. While the true extent of Loki’s power is unknown, the latest chapter features him swinging his hammer, Ragnir, and calling down gargantuan bolts of lightning to strike whatever the tree.

In Chapter 1141, Ripley already mentioned that Elbaf’s biggest weaknesses are fire and thunder, and Loki possesses one of these destructive abilities. However, it also doesn’t appear that he’s trying to harm anyone directly. Right now, all the Giants, including Loki, share one common enemy, and that’s the Holy Knights. Hence, if he does join the Giants’ side, his unparalleled powers will be more useful than anything else.

Shonen Jump

King Harald’s Death May Have Been a Big Conspiracy

Everything about Harald’s death remains unknown, except that Loki is confirmed to be the killer. Harald was loved among his people and was known as the strongest king. He even tried to open trade with the outside world and form a peaceful relationship with them. Elbaf has been an isolated country for centuries, which is why it’s not very advanced. Even the schools and proper education there were only recently introduced, thanks to the approval of King Harald. However, the series has yet to reveal what happened during the time of his death. Some theories say Harald was conspiring with the World Government, while others believe Loki isn’t the killer.

Some of the Giants, at least those who were in the Throne Room during the time of the incident, seemed to know the truth. In One Piece Chapter 1137, Jarul was averting his eyes while saying he was hit on the head by Loki. His expression is common in One Piece characters when Oda wants to drop an obvious hint about them lying. The Throne Room has major claw marks, and the Holy Knights were already aware of where it’s located, even though it’s not supposed to be common knowledge among outsiders. Now that the Cursed Prince is finally free, the manga will likely reveal more about his past as the fight against the Holy Knights continues.