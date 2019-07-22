The Writer of One Piece’s Hollywood TV Series Sounds Like A Major Fan

Like it or not, One Piece is coming to Hollywood. The world-famous anime stands as one of the industry’s top achievements, and the Straw Hat crew is ready to test out Los Angeles. A live-action adaptation is in the works for Monkey D. Luffy’s series, and fans got an encouraging update on the project just recently.

After all, a writer has been selected for One Piece, and Matt Owens sounds like a huge fan of One Piece.

Recently, the editors behind One Piece reached out to fans about the live-action series. A translator known as Sandman AP summarized the duo’s comments, and it was there they talked about how big of a fan Owens is.

“According to editors, he is as knowledgable as Greg [Werner] regarding One Piece. In a meeting, Matt talked about a character in detail that even editors couldn’t recall enough,” the summary reads.

For those not aware of Owens or his role with One Piece, the writer and script editor will be overseeing its live-action adaptation. Fans were told the news this past weekend, and fans of Marvel were quick to recognize Owens. After all, he has worked on hit series like Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD, and The Defenders. Now, Owens is ready to tackle the Grand Line, and the writer promised netizens he is as big of a fan as anyone else.

“One Piece is the most beloved story in my life. To be trusted by Oda-Sensei and everyone at Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios to take on the huge task of adapting this epic, heart-warming adventure into live-action is the greatest honor,” Owens said about the anime series.

“I want to make the most of my passion for One Piece by creating a thrilling live-action series which is faithful to the original story and will not only satisfy longtime fans, but bring in new fans as well.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.