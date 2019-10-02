Here’s How Fans Can Watch One Piece Without Anyone Else Noticing

With the Wano Country arc being one of the biggest, most exciting arcs to be found in One Piece history, fans are doing everything they can to take in as much of the world of the Grand Line as they can. Aside from Wano, the fourteenth feature length film, Stampede, will also be releasing in North American theaters later this month to boot! One fan has managed to find his own unique way of watching Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirate crew while he is supposed to be studying in class, discovering a method that will fool teachers.

Reddit User Tugank shared this hilarious image that shows a student appearing to read a textbook during a teacher’s lesson, but actually watching an adventure of Monkey D Luffy in One Piece on his phone while perfectly managing to conceal the fact:

Our current levels of technology give us the chance to catch up on anime series and television in general from anywhere that we want. Through phones, laptops, video game consoles, and even refrigerators (!), you can watch the current adventures of Luffy and company as they attempt to fight against Kaido, Big Mom, and the other forces of the isolationist nation of Wano.

One Piece can currently be watched through a number of streaming services to boot, through Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Amazon to name a few. With hundreds of episodes and dozens of movies, if you haven’t had the chance to catch up on the current shenanigans of Luffy and his crew, you have a lot of material to sift through (to say nothing of the manga series that is currently a bit further along than the anime when it comes to Wano)

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.