Infamous One Piece Fan Wins Official World Record Thanks to Luffy

The Guinness Book Of World Records is no stranger to the world of anime, having had both a number of different franchises making the long running list as well as those who are passionate about the medium. Recently, a fan who can certainly be considered “controversial” in the world of the pirate franchise of One Piece has managed to carve a brand new place for himself in Eiichiro Oda’s fandom. The fan known as Sanadacchi, who was mostly known for asking Oda some controversial questions online, has made his way into the Guinness Book thanks in part to his staggering Straw Hat Pirates collection.

Reddit User Centumetocto shared the recent acknowledgement from Guinness, with the controversial fan making his way onto the list thanks to his ownership of over 5656 pieces of merchandise from One Piece, proving himself to be one of the biggest fans of the anime franchise regardless of his various controversies:

Sanadacchi has asked Eiichiro Oda a number of different strange questions regarding the One Piece franchise and his particular love of the series over time. Oda himself has recognized the fan by name, even going so far as to comment on the recent acknowledgement of his collection by Guinness, which you can read below:

“Eiichiro Oda: Wow Guinness!? Congratulations!! What!? Sanada!!? I have such mixed feelings about this situation!! This is a lie right!? Is this real?? While searching the internet: It seems that this is real. Also Sanada, you’re a Youtuber! Ah, probably best not to go to his channel everyone! It’s the Youtube of a perverted man after all. Even still, its nice to know somebody out there loves ONE PIECE this much, even if he is a pervert. This world truly is amazing! All jokes aside, congratulations! Even if you are a pervert. And thank you! Even if you are a pervert.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.