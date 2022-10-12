One Piece Reveals There's More Than One Dr. Vegapunk

One Piece has thrown Luffy and the Straw Hats into their first real adventure in the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and the newest chapter of the series continues the string of surprise reveals with the fact that there's actually more than just the one Dr. Vegapunk introduced in the previous chapter! Dr. Vegapunk has been one of the key names thrown throughout the series thus far as the scientist had been attached to some major technological advancements (good and bad). But we have yet to see the doctor in action for ourselves until the final saga.

The previous chapters of the series brought Luffy and the others to Egghead island, the home of Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory. The end of the previous chapter fully introduced Dr. Vegapunk to the series as a result, but they were much different than not only fans had imagined, but the way the scientist had been depicted in the past. Taking this one step further in the newest chapter, it's revealed that the reason why Vegapunk seemed so different is that they weren't "the" Dr. Vegapunk. Instead there are six "satellites" operating for the scientist.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1062 of One Piece picks up shortly after Dr. Vegapunk (this one is named Lilith) threatens to take out the Straw Hat crew completely, but they are interrupted by someone named "Shaka," who has an interest in the crew. This is revealed to be yet another Dr. Vegapunk, and at the same time, Luffy and the others on the other side of the island run into a third Vegapunk named, "Atlas." While all three call themselves Dr. Vegapunk, it turns out that all three are correct as they are branches from the main scientist.

It's explained by the members of CP0 (who are also headed to the island in order to eliminate the Vegapunks) that there are actually six satellite versions of Dr. Vegapunk in total. The scientist is so busy with their experiments that they needed to branch themselves out into six different versions (each with their own trademark look and personality), so now it's just a matter of seeing each one in action. Not to mention, eventually getting to see the "real" Vegapunk at some point before it's all over.

So as many expected, it was a punk out for Dr. Vegapunk's introduction after all. But did you see this Dr. Vegapunk swerve coming for the series? How are you liking the scientist's full debut in the series so far?