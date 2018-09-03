‘One Piece’ Fans React to How Badly Luffy is Getting Beaten

One Piece has kicked off the fight between Luffy and Katakuri, but fans did not expect things to go South for Luffy as quickly as they have. Katakuri’s outmatched him at every turn.

Katakuri’s a perfect match for Luffy, and he’s been proving it by delivering a hefty beat down on fans’ favorite would be Pirate King.

Not only do Luffy’s efforts not bear any results, Katakuri can match every one of Luffy’s attacks. When Luffy tries to unleash his Elephant Gun, Katakuri matches with one of his own but much, much larger. When Luffy tries to use his Elephant Gatling, not only does Katakuri block, but he responds with more and larger punches.

Katakuri’s Observation Haki allowing him to see several seconds into the future was already a tough match for Luffy, but things have only gotten worse as Luffy’s techniques are rendered null thanks to Katakuri’s mochi body.

Fans have been shook to see such a fight start off in this way as Luffy hasn’t made one significant point of damage to Katakuri yet. Katakuri’s literally standing tall at the end of the latest episode, and fans just don’t know how to cope.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Luffy’s beat down from Katakuri and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.

One piece ain’t playing around anymore. They embrace Katakuri almost as much as I do it. pic.twitter.com/ij5VYEKV3j — Dippsn (@EinDippsn) September 2, 2018

Interested to see how Luffy gets thru this fight with Katakuri. He getting his ass kicked right now. #OnePiece — Lupin the 3rd fan account (@Shogun_Saimoto) September 3, 2018

One Piece #852, Komaki did not disappoint!

After three gloomy EPs, One Piece is back to it’s comical tone, this was well paced with great storyboard. Ishizuka proved yet again that he is still the best action animator in WCI.

The anime is consistently good, I am shooketh. pic.twitter.com/OfcyPsc9oJ — Murad (@0XMURADX0) September 2, 2018

Scared for Luffy Right Now