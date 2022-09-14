One Piece Cliffhanger Leaves Koby's Life in the Balance

One Piece has been gathering all of the key pieces together for the final saga of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter has spelled doom for Koby by putting his life in danger when he's thrown into a chaotic new conflict! The Wano Country arc might have been one of the longest single battles of the series to date as it made some big changes to Luffy and the Straw Hat crew, but there have been just as many world changing events outside of the isolated island as the Marines made their move to disrupt the previous balance of the world powers.

As fans have been seeing much more of Koby in small updates during the course of the Wano Country arc, it's been revealed just how big of a player he's become in the Marines since he last crossed paths with Luffy. At the same time, this has also made him a major target for the pirates as the newest chapter of the series reveals that he's now has been kidnapped by Blackbeard and his crew following a major confrontation at the end of the Reverie World Government meeting.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1059 of One Piece filled in the cliffhanger in which Boa Hancock was being attacked by the Marines following the Reverie in which the government had dissolved the Seven Warlords system. It was revealed that Blackbeard made his move on her in an attempt to take her power, but Koby found himself in the middle of the fight as he was trying to negotiate a stalemate between the Marines, Blackbeard's forces, and the Kuja Pirates. Given he's garnered a huge reputation for himself, Blackbeard has taken an interest in Koby.

Blackbeard thanks Koby for his help during the Rocky Port Incident as it ultimately led to Blackbeard successfully becoming the boss of Pirate Island, and thus Koby was able to stall Blackbeard and keep him from killing Boa immediately. The fight was soon broken up by a returning Rayleigh, but it wasn't a clean cut break. It was revealed at the end of the chapter that Koby had been taken captive by Blackbeard following that incident, and now his fate hangs in the balance as the final saga begins in full.

