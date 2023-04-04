One Piece Reveals Cute Devil Fruit Pillow Line

One Piece has become the biggest series in anime, and it has put out enough merch to sink ships. From media to collectibles, One Piece has done it all, and that includes home goods. Now, One Piece is gearing up for a new collection of goods, and it will bring the Devil Fruits to a bed near you if you'd like.

As you can see below, the official One Piece shop has announced a new line of goods is coming. The Mugiwara Store plans to stock an assortment of Devil Fruit pillows this April. The first line of plushes will include the Flame Flame Fruit, the Gum Gum Fruit, and the Heart Heart Fruit.

When it comes to One Piece, fans will know these Devil Fruits as they belong to three mainstays in the anime. One Piece introduced the Gum Gum Fruit ages ago when Luffy ate it as a child. As for the Flame Flame Fruit, its history is a bit more complex as it has been shared between Ace and Sabo. And as for the Heart Heart Fruit, it was eaten by Trafalgar by none other than Rosinante.

Clearly, these pillows are adorable, and they will be a must-have for One Piece fans. There is no doubt more plushes are on the way. The Flower Flower Fruit would make for an excellent pillow, and the same goes for the Yami Yami Fruit. So if you want a Devil Fruit of your own, you will want to pick up one of these plushes ASAP.

As for One Piece, the series has plenty on its plate outside of this release. The One Piece anime is working towards its Wano Country climax, and the manga is toeing into its final act. These days, creator Eiichiro Oda is handling a manga arc involving Dr. Vegapunk and a plot concerning the World Government. If you want to catch up on One Piece, the anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The manga is published weekly through Shonen Jump, so you can read chapters up to date on the app or through Manga Plus.

Would you be down to bring home some of these One Piece plushes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.