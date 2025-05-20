One Piece Debuts Heartwarming Eyecatches With New Flashback Arc

One Piece Episode 1129 commences the highly anticipated Kuma’s flashback, and it’s going to be the most tragic part of the Egghead Incident Arc. Kuma is a character introduced in the Thriller Bark Arc and was the major reason behind Zoro’s iconic “Nothing Happened” scene. He then appears in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, separating the Straw Hats for two years. It was later revealed that he was an ally to the crew members all along, and sending them away was the only way he could save them. At each place, the crew had been allowed to develop their skills. Although Kuma is a member of the Revolutionary Army, it still doesn’t explain the lengths he went to save the Straw Hat Pirates and even the Thousand Sunny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of the questions have remained unanswered for much too long, and now the story will finally explain them one by one. The backstory begins with Kuma’s birth and the tragedy that befell his family. His daughter Bonney, who risked her life to save him from Mariejois and even went to Egghead to look for answers, will be a major part of the flashback. Ever since the anime’s return, the emphasis on the father and daughter duo is too obvious to ignore. Now that the flashback has begun, we get two adorable eyecatches that warm our hearts.

new onepiece anime eyecatcher pic.twitter.com/0p0Q640QKV — Pew (@pewpiece) May 18, 2025

One Piece Episode 1129 Features Two New Eyecatches

An eyecatch, or an eyecatcher, is a short visual segment used to transition between a show and its commercial breaks. Just like most anime, One Piece is a TV show that first broadcasts on Japanese networks and is later added to streaming platforms for global fans. The show’s eyecatches often include the crew members, but this time, it focuses on Kuma and Bonney. In the first one, she is looking for Kuma and runs to him till he catches her. In the second eyecatch, she is playing around, and Kuma places pizza on the dining table, her favorite food, and waits for her to come back.

Another new eyecatcher for onepiece anime pic.twitter.com/E00BviMIz2 — Pew (@pewpiece) May 18, 2025

The father and daughter then have a hearty meal, showcasing the blissful days they spend with each other. It’s not just the eyecatches, but the anime is putting a lot of emphasis on these characters, considering how crucial they are for this arc. The opening theme focuses more on Bonney than the other Straw Hat Pirates while also featuring glimpses from the flashback. On the other hand, the ending theme only focuses on Bonney and her memories with Kuma.

Unaware of the reason behind Kuma’s transition into a Pacifista, she faces any challenge the New World has to offer. At this point in the story, she already knows everything, and it’s clear the truth is too much for her to bear. Bonney only remembers the happy days she spent with her father before the World Government took him away from her. However, Kuma had been struggling since he was a child, and clearly, what Episode 1129 has covered so far is only the tip of the iceberg.

H/T: @pewpiece on X