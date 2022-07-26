One Piece Cliffhanger Reveals Shanks is Finally Making His Move

One Piece has officially kicked off the final saga of the long running manga series, and the first chapter of this new and final era has kicked off with a bang as a major cliffhanger has revealed that Red-Haired Shanks will finally be making his move towards his main goal, the One Piece itself! After taking a break for the last few weeks to prepare, series creator Eiichiro Oda has returned to start the set up for the finale of the series. It's not known how much longer it will all last (though Oda does have an ideal timeline), but what is known is that the series truly is getting ready for the end.

While each of the arcs thus far have been big in their own right, one thing fans have been hoping to see is Shanks actually making some moves in the plot itself. Following a previous tease from Oda following the Reverie that Shanks would be moving soon (originally teasing it for 2021, funny enough), and following Shanks having a surprise key role in the One Piece Film: Red feature film, now Shanks has finally returned to the manga to shake things up. The final moments from the newest chapter see Shanks declare that he's now heading for the One Piece at last.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1054 of One Piece starts moving all of the pieces towards the grand finale as Shanks returns to the series, and it's revealed that he also found out about Luffy being crowned one of the new Four Emperors. He thinks back to the time he snatched the Gum Gum Fruit in the first place and his time with Luffy as a kid, and ultimately is roused for their eventual reunion. But he's also in no rush to do so. When the rest of his crew ask to go reunite with Luffy, Shanks reveals he's not interested and instead wants to keep focused on their own territory.

But the real tease comes soon after as Shanks tells Beck, "I think it's time we make our move. Let's claim the One Piece." With this major declaration, Shanks has now made a huge move towards the grand finale at the end of the series. It's yet to be seen how this will intertwine with Luffy's own future (along with the other Emperors), but it's an exciting move nonetheless as it really feels like a monumental shift forward compared to moves in previous arcs.

