One Piece’s Live-Action Series Gets Greenlit with Eiichiro Oda as Executive Producer

If you like One Piece, you are well aware of the Straw Hat crew. The gang came together under the careful watch of Monkey D. Luffy, but there is another crew out there you need to meet. Not long ago, Netflix did confirm One Piece will airs its live-action series on its platform, and creator Eiichiro Oda will be directly involved.

Over on Twitter, the newly minted One Piece profile did confirm Oda will be overseeing the 10-episode live-action series. He will be credited as an executive producer on the show along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios.

According to the post, Steven Maeda will oversee the series alongside writer Matt Owens. Fans will know the latter for their work on Marvel’s Netflix series like Luke Cage and The Defenders. As for Maeda, the writer-producer has worked on shows like The X-Files, Lost, and CSI: Miami.

The studio backing the project remains Tomorrow Studios with Adelstein pulling the strings. This studio is the same one that is overseeing Cowboy Bebop for Netflix. The live-action series began production earlier this year after announcing the casting for Ein. However, star John Cho was injured on set, and production on Cowboy Bebop has since been delayed.

At this point, there is no information on when One Piece will set sail on Netflix, but fans are eager to see how the project shakes up. The series hails as the best-selling manga of all-time, and Luffy is a true icon to millions of fans. It is difficult to think of a story more influential with anime fans than One Piece, so here’s to hoping Netflix gets this adaptation right!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.