One Piece’s Live-Action Cross Guild Assembles at Logan Paul/Mike Tyson Fight

The fight between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson on Netflix has taken over the headlines for both good and bad reasons. The long-awaited brawl was one that was riddled with technical issues on the streaming service while many viewers felt that the fight wasn’t able to come close to the high expectations that many boxing enthusiasts had. While the night had quite a few surprises in store for fans, anime enthusiasts might be shocked to learn that the Grand Line also had a part to play in the event. While the Cross Guild has yet to assemble in One Piece’s live-action series, that hasn’t stopped the actors from joining forces to watch the boxing exhibition.

At this year’s Netflix Geeked Week, one of the biggest remaining members of One Piece’s Cross Guild was cast. Joe Manganiello, who fans might know for his roles in Magic Mike, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, How I Met Your Mother, and more, is now confirmed to take on the role of Crocodile in the live-action second season. As the live-action adaptation follows the manga as its source material, the idea that Cross Guild will assemble fully in season two seems like a pipe dream, though that didn’t stop Joe Manganiello from giving a shout out to the actor that brought Dracule Mihawk to life, Steven John Ward.

The One Piece Was The Paul/Logan Fight All Along

Joe Manganiello took to his official Instagram Account to share a picture of him standing side-by-side with the actor who portrays Dracule Mihawk. While Mihawk had a hefty role to play in One Piece’s first season on Netflix, we have yet to see Crocodile do the same. Based on the events that are being teased in the upcoming second season, it’s doubtful that we’ll see Crocodile take on Luffy but we will get glimpses at the true strength of the fiendish swashbuckler.

For those who need a refresher on Crocodile, the Baroqueworks’ leader’s goal is take the desert locale known as Alabasta for himself. The villain’s Devil Fruit powers help him to fit right into Alabasta, as the Cross Guild member can transform and manipulate sand. Based on Luffy’s rubber power, this makes the antagonist quite the difficult opponent for the Straw Hat Captain to take on.

The Cross Guild’s Future

While the live-action One Piece will take years to even focus on the Cross Guild, Crocodile, Mihawk, and Buggy are making serious moves in the shonen franchise’s grand finale. As the Straw Hat Pirates struggle with the World Government thanks to Dr. Vegapunk in the Future Island Arc, the Cross Guild is now focused on discovering the One Piece treasure. For decades, fans have debated what the One Piece treasure truly is and the Cross Guild might just be the pirates to learn its secrets.

While Crocodile and Mihawk are in a good position right now in One Piece’s story, Buggy is more of a captive of the Cross Guild rather than a leader. Throughout most of Buggy’s history, the clown-faced pirate has “failed upwards” to become an Emperor of the Sea. Unfortunately, it looks as though the chickens have come home to roost for Buggy as he is being taken along for the ride in the Cross Guild’s quest to find the One Piece.

Want to follow along with the Cross Guild and the Straw Hat Pirates?