One Piece Showrunner Hypes Netflix's Series Amidst COVID-19 Delay

One Piece is dominating the anime sphere these days thanks to the Wano saga, but that is not the only thing in the works with Luffy. If you did not know, the series has been brought to Netflix as the streaming giant is developing a live-action series based on the hit manga. It has been some time since fans got an update on the series, but it seems One Piece is sailing along just fine behind the scenes. And thanks to showrunner Steve Maeda, fans just got a little update on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Maeda posted a short message for fans. It was there the showrunner said it has been a year since COVID-19 forced Netflix to empty offices in light of the spreading virus. However, Maeda says work has been going on despite the work-from-home shift, and he's thanking fans for supporting One Piece through the trying time.

"A year ago COVID kicked us out of our offices and delayed production. But we haven’t stopped working to bring [Netflix's One Piece] to life. Thanks for your patience, your questions, and many great suggestions," Maeda wrote.

As you can see above, the picture posted by Maeda shows the series' code name, and it is very appropriate. Project Roger gives a delightful nod to Gold Roger who is known as the greatest Pirate King. Luffy hopes to inherit the mantle one day, so the title is fitting, to say the least. Hopefully, fans will hear more about Project Roger as the year moves forward, and One Piece fans can dive into the anime while they wait for new updates. After all, the Wano saga is blazing a trail with fans to become one of the show's best arcs yet, and audiences from all over are loving One Piece's bold take on the story.

