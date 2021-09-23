Netflix’s One Piece Reveals Pilot Episode Director

The world of One Piece is about to expand via Netflix’s live-action adaptation that is set to bring the Straw Hat Pirates to the West in a brand new way and it seems that the pilot episode of Luffy’s upcoming quest has found its director. With Netflix having given fans of the streaming plenty of original action series in the past with the likes of Marvel’s Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, it should be no surprise that the streaming service would return to the well and call upon one of its critically acclaimed directors.

According to outlet Murphy’s Multiverse, Daredevil director Marc Jobst will be helming the first episode of the Straw Hats’ new adventure, leading us to believe that there might be some hallway fights in the future for Luffy and his crew as they sail the Grand Line in an attempt to discover the One Piece treasure. Jobst has also directed the likes of The Punisher, Netflix’s The Witcher, Hannibal, Jupiter’s Legacy, and Luke Cage to name a few, proving that he has a long history with the streaming service.

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, recently went into detail about the process of bringing the series to the world of live-action for the first time, walking fans through the journey of bringing Luffy and his crew to the real world:

“I received numerous offers for live-action adaptations of One Piece. Three years ago, I finally decided to take a step forward on a live-action adaptation. After twists and turns, I met the right partner. The first condition I presented [to the team] is that the live-action [show] will be faithful to the fans who have supported One Piece for 20 years. I expect to hear worries from fans, but more than that, I’m looking forward to hearing the excitement.”

Netflix’s One Piece will be written by Matt Owens and Steve Maeda, though the actors that will be portraying the Straw Hats have yet to be revealed at this point, despite the series recently revealing the script for its opening episode.

