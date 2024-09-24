Netflix's One Piece: New Season 2 Set Photo Welcomes Some Surprising Pirates

One Piece is on a hot streak these days, and we have Netflix's live-action adaptation to thank. While the anime and manga doing heavy lifting, the team at Netflix is working hard on One Piece season two. Not long ago, fans got a taste of what's to come as Geeked Week unveiled tons of info about the series. Now, even more set information has come to light for One Piece, and a new photo has fans eyeing some surprising pirates.

The update comes from social media as One Piece fans got their hands on new set photos. It was there they spotted a familiar ship on the horizon, and no – we are not talking about the Going Merry. The ship pictured on set belongs to the Rumbar Pirates, and their flagship looks like it was taken straight from the manga.

Who Are the Rumbar Pirates?

You might be wondering who the Rumbar Pirates are and that is a fair question for new fans. After all, season one of Netflix's One Piece did not touch on the crew. As fans of Eiichiro Oda know, the Rumbar Pirates were a crew from long ago that sailed the seas. First captained by York, the Rumbar Pirates sailed far into the Grand Line. During the crew's run, the Rumbar Pirates would adopt two different ships, and a second captain would step in for York at the end. The second captain was a man named Brook, and he becomes a key figure in One Piece.

As for the Rumbar Pirates, we do get mention of the crew pretty early on in One Piece. The gang is brought up by Crocus during the Reverse Mountain arc as he tells Luffy about his friend Laboon. The Rumbar Pirates swore to return to Laboon as the gang befriended the whale, and the poor creature has been waiting ages to see his friends. The flashback is a quick one in the manga, but thanks to this set photo, we know Netflix is going to dive deeper into the Rumbar Pirates. So maybe, just maybe, we will get an early peek at Brook in season two.

One Piece Season 2 Will Cover a Lot

If Netflix does not get the chance to preview Brook, don't be surprised. One Piece season two has a lot of ground to cover. Oda has already laid out the story arcs for One Piece season two, so we know it will kick off in Loguetown. From Whiskey Peak to Little Garden, One Piece will keep sailing through the Drum Island arc before season two wraps. Netflix will cap the show just before Luffy can tackle Arabasta for real, but hey – at least Tony Tony Chopper will have joined his team by then!

So far, no release date has been given for One Piece season two, but fans expect the show will return in 2025. The main cast of season one will return for season two, so the Straw Hat crew is intact. A slew of new stars will also join the cast for season two. For instance, Lera Abova has been cast as Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin) while Joe Manganiello will oversee Mr. 0 (Crocodile).

What do you think about this latest One Piece teaser? Are you ready for Netflix to lift anchor on season two?