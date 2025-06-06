One Piece Teases the Real Reason Loki Killed His Father

Ever since his introduction in One Piece, fans have been constantly debating whether Loki will end up being an ally or foe. The Elbaf Arc has already set him up as quite the fiend, and in the absence of a major villain for the arc, Loki appeared to be everyone’s best bet. That said, things have completely changed with the arrival of the Holy Knights and, more importantly, Imu, who has completely turned the tide against the Giants. It is becoming increasingly clear that Loki may end up being an ally after all, and interestingly enough, one of Imu’s newly revealed abilities may just absolve Loki of his biggest crime.

In Chapter 1150, Imu, while still possessing Gunko’s body, uses a mysterious ability called Domi Reversi to turn the Giants into demons with bat-like wings, enlarged canines, and horns. Imu uses the ability on Dorry and Brogy, assuming complete control over them and ordering the two to slay Jarul and declare themselves the kings of Elbaf. This ability may just be the key to unraveling the truth about why Loki killed his father, King Harald, as it is possible that Harald, too, was turned into a demon under Imu’s control.

King Harald May Have Been Turned Into a Demon by Imu

So far, One Piece has dropped many hints that there’s much more to Harald’s murder than meets the eye. For starters, the only living individuals who know the truth of what happened in Aurust Castle 14 years ago are Jarul and Loki himself. According to what Road told the Straw Hats, the Giants believe Loki’s motive for murder was a legendary devil fruit passed down the royal line. However, when confronted by Hajruddin in Chapter 1143, Loki questions whether Hajruddin truly believes he murdered their father in cold blood like the rest of Elbaf.

While it is difficult to prove whether the abyss pentagram in the throne room of Aurust Castle only appeared when Gunko and Shamrock arrived on Elbaf or had been there all along, it is quite interesting that the abyss pentagram spawned precisely where the battle between Loki and Harald took place 14 years ago. This supports the possibility that the Holy Knights may have similarly teleported to Elbaf in the past, had Imu take over in a similar manner, and turn Harald into a demon to assume control of Elbaf.

One Piece Has Dropped Many Hints That Harald Was Being Controlled

Another major hint that Harald may have been turned into a demon is that he appears to have claws protruding from under his cape on both sides of his shoulders, which could be his hidden wings. Having said that, Harald also appears to have these protrusions in Loki’s flashback in Chapter 1143. Harald is also known to have ripped out his horns much later, though it is possible that Imu seized control of Harald a long time ago, and he momentarily snatched back control of his body to rip out his horns as an attempt to break the spell cast by Imu.

In fact, Imu’s ability, Domi Reversi, which in Latin means “returning home,” may simply be drawing out the traces of Ancient Giant blood in an individual. If so, this could explain why Harald so strongly rejected the violent ways associated with his Ancient Giant heritage, which Harald himself referred to as remnants of a wartorn era. There is also the interesting fact that Luffy came across a giant horned skull in Aurust Castle in Chapter 1137, which he pointed out was almost as big as Oars. In response, Road replied that the skull must have belonged to someone with rare Ancient Giant blood, curiously using King Harald as an example and stating that he was larger and stronger than most Giants.

Overall, there’s plenty of evidence that King Harald may have been turned into a demon. Jarul would know the truth, and this would explain why he willingly agreed to burn Elbaf’s schools and libraries rather than see history repeated. This also means that Loki, who defeated and killed Harald, may just have the key to defeating the Holy Knights and the Giants turned into demons, making Loki an indispensable ally in One Piece going forward.

