One Piece’s Biggest Heroes Suffer a Fate Far Worse Than Death

The Straw Hat Pirates are finally in Elbaf after the chaotic Egghead Incident, but they are caught in something more dangerous. Ever since the Little Garden Arc, the one island Luffy and Usopp wanted to visit the most was Elbaf, a secluded island located in the New World. Now that One Piece is in its Final Saga, their dream of visiting the Land of the Giants has finally come true. Since Elbaf isn’t affiliated with the World Government, Luffy and the others don’t have to hide themselves from the residents. In fact, they were welcomed warmly by everyone and were even invited to a banquet to celebrate their visit.

However, the joyful moments in Elbaf don’t last long as the Holy Knights soon make their appearance, and they want nothing more than to bring Elbaf down. The World Government is preparing for the impending Great War much earlier than the others. This is why the Holy Knights want the Giants to be on their side so they can play a significant role in the war. The latest chapter confirms that Imu is capable of giving anyone demonic powers and unrestricted regenerative abilities by turning them into puppets. Unfortunately, Imu’s first targets on the islands are the proud warriors of Elbaf, including Dorrgy and Brogy.

What Did Imu Do to the Giants in Elbaf?

Now that the manga is in its second arc of the Final Saga, we are finally learning more about the main antagonist. Imu’s mere appearance shook the entire foundation of the story, and we still don’t know everything about them. They are somehow able to control Gunko’s actions from Mariejois and give her more powers than she already has. Imu even used Gunko’s body to turn several Giant warriors, including Dorry and Brogy, into mindless, demonic puppets. They are much larger in size and have horns and wings, somehow resembling the ancient giants that took part in the Great War 800 years ago.

While Loki has the blood of the ancient giant flowing in his veins, he doesn’t have wings like the transformed Giants. The entire tribe prides itself on being honorable warriors who would always put their honor before their lives. Although they are strong and love fighting, they live in harmony with one another on a beautiful island, uninterrupted by the rest of the world. They have sworn to protect one another and their homeland. However, what Imu is doing now is worse than directly killing them.

After being turned into mindless puppets, they only crave the destruction of their homeland, which they swore to protect. It’s also unclear if the spell can be undone, and if the Giants can be saved from this evil power. Elbaf was already in a compromising position before, but the situation has turned significantly worse with the Giants turning into these demonic forms. Unfortunately, Imu doesn’t plan on stopping there and wants to use the same powers on all the Giants to aid the World Government in the impending war.