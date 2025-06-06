One Piece Settles a Huge Debate About the Final Villain

As One Piece enters the Final Saga, one particular debate among fans that has gotten especially heated is who will end up being the final villain of the series. One Piece has already presented quite a few strong contenders, though the frontrunners are definitely Imu and Blackbeard. While Blackbeard was introduced and set up as the antithesis to Luffy much earlier on, Imu, though more recently introduced, is proving to be more and more important, especially as fans learn more about the Void Century. That said, the latest chapter of One Piece may have finally settled the debate with the reveal of Imu’s terrifying abilities.

With Gaban out of the picture, Chapter 1150 of One Piece sees Imu turn their attention to the Giants, unleashing a powerful wave of Conqueror’s Haki that knocks out multiple Giants and children. Imu also displays the ability to summon weapons from a grimoire, as well as magic circles that resemble the abyss pentagrams that the Five Elders and the Holy Knights use to teleport. All that said, easily Imu’s most terrifying ability in the latest chapter is “Domi Reversi,” which turns Dorry and Brogy into demons under Imu’s control. All of these powerful abilities go to prove that Imu is indeed the final big bad of the series instead of Blackbeard.

Imu Will Be One Piece’s Final Villain, Not Blackbeard

Even after seeing the overwhelming power that Kaido had to offer, Blackbeard still presented a unique threat owing to the fact that he is the only individual in all of One Piece to possess two devil fruits. The intrigue surrounding how he managed to acquire this power, as well as his true motives, further painted him as a formidable end-of-series opponent for Luffy. The Egghead Arc also revealed that Blackbeard’s goal is the world itself, drawing immediate parallels to Rocks D. Xebec and strengthening the rivalry with Luffy who follows in Rocks’ rival, Gol D. Roger’s footsteps instead.

Imu, though just as much of an enigma, has comparatively seemed like less of a threat, that is, until the latest chapter. Moreover, it is very likely that this is not even the full extent of what Imu can do, as having to possess Gunko’s body may very well have come with some limitations. These limitations, whatever they may be, may just be what lets Luffy gain the upper hand when he ultimately clashes against Imu on Elbaf, saving the full-blown fight for later, much like how Luffy initially faced Kaido at Kuri before the final fight at Onigashima.

With Imu able to force people under their control, it seems this inevitable fight between Luffy and Imu will also be a clash between opposing ideologies, with Luffy perfectly poised to free those under Imu’s influence as the Warrior of Liberation reborn. That said, there will no doubt be many hurdles to defeating Imu, or rather Gunko, and as such, it will be interesting to see what shape One Piece’s Elbaf Arc takes next

One Piece is available on Manga Plus and Viz Media.