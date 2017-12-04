‘One Piece’ Proves Luffy’s Greatest Power Has A Limit

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 816 of One Piece below!

The “Whole Cake Island” arc has put the Straw Hat crew through all sorts of struggle and strife, and they have split apart far across different regions of the island. Luffy and Nami were last seen imprisoned by Big Mom, and not even Luffy can escape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anxious and enraged over his current situation, Luffy is trying his best to escape from his bonding. Big Mom has nailed his arms to the wall, and Luffy is trying to stretch enough to free himself, but he has reached his limit.

Luffy’s solution to the problem is to stretch his arms and rapidly wrap them around himself in order to pull himself free. When his initial attempts are unsuccessful, Luffy stretches to a point fans haven’t seen before.

With a noticeable squelching, Luffy is seen stretching his arms to the point that they were shown tearing as blood spurts out of his arms. Nami yells and says that he’d rip his arms off, but Luffy was so anxious that he said it was his plan.

Series creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed in the past that Luffy’s maximum stretching distance is “72 Gomu Gomus” and while that doesn’t have a real world translatable distance, it seems Luffy had reached that 72 in this episode and the danger of doing so is incredibly disturbing and severe.

Fans have seen Luffy put his body through all kinds of trauma to win fights and grow stronger, and he has able to stretch his body to fulfill his needs. He’s stretched his body, organs, and even blood cells to literally bounce back, but his struggle here just proves that Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats are in a more pressing situation that they realize.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What do you think of Luffy strecthing beyond his limits? Talk to me @Valdezology.