One Piece Introduces Another God Besides Luffy & They Are Much More Dangerous

While One Piece’s anime is featuring Kuma’s highly anticipated backstory, the manga is currently in its Elbaf Arc, the second arc of the Final Saga. Although the arc finally began after making fans wait for over twenty decades, we barely get to see a lot on the island before a major fight takes place. Not long after Luffy and his crew arrived there, two members of the Holy Knights invaded the island and met Loki. After failing to recruit Loki within their ranks, Shamrock and Gunko later carry on with their plan to bring Elbaf down and even summon Sommers and Killingham to the island. Now that Shamrock has left the island, the other three are doing as they were instructed and attacking the island by targeting the children first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The situation in Elbaf is more dire than ever, especially with the Monster Trio still attending to Loki, who has serious injuries. Gunko is by far the most mysterious character among the Holy Knights, and this chapter finally delves deeper into her past. As the chapter ends, we also get the biggest hint about Imu’s powers. The mysterious ruler of the world is more dangerous than anything we have ever seen.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Confirms Imu Is a God

By using Colon’s life as collateral, Gunko managed to defeat Gaban, the left hand of the Pirate King. He has already cut Sommers into several parts, but the Holy Knight is able to talk. Since Sommers is at least unable to move and isn’t regenerating, Gaban should’ve made easy work of the other Holy Knights. However, since Colon’s life was on the line, he couldn’t do anything except surrender himself. Gunko recalls a past memory with Brook, and while the details are unknown, we do know that the two used to be close with one another, kind of like a father-daughter bond.

Toei Animation

However, just when Gunko wanted to reach out to Brook, Imu’s voice appears from nowhere as they take over her body. Gunko’s hair grows long, and she looks more ominous than ever. As the chapter ends, Imu says they will show the true power of a god. So far, the story has mentioned the existence of gods several times, but the only one who has the real powers of one is Luffy. His devil fruit powers aren’t only symbolic but also grant him unparalleled abilities. The existence of Nika was recorded several centuries ago, even long before the Void Century.

However, Imu, the one who has been said to be the series’ final villain, might be another god. Imu doesn’t appear to be a bragger, and the power they have shown in Chapter 1149, to be able to kill and possess others from long distances and even make them immortal, isn’t something a human is capable of. In fact, even Imu is believed to be someone from the Void Century, or perhaps even before that.