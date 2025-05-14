“I’m Not Sure What Overanimation Means:” One Piece Animator Slams Internet Trolls

For a series as popular as One Piece, the fan base is massive, and they often spot trolls who post bait or slander about anything related to the show. The term “overanimation” is often thrown around as rage bait about an anime show or an episode that’s well-animated. One Piece’s anime debuted in 1999 and has changed its art style and upgraded the animation several times in the past. However, since the Wano Country Saga, the animation has improved significantly with renowned talents such as Megumi Ishitani, Vincent Chansard, Akihiro Ota, and more joining the team. The animation was further enhanced in the ongoing Egghead Incident Arc, and the anime has been dropping one banger chapter after another ever since its return from the hiatus.

The anime is getting intense as the first arc of the Final Saga is about to do a major lore drop. However, before that happens, the anime brings Admiral Kizaru to the island who is carrying out his mission to kill Vegapunk and capture the Yonko crew. The fight between Luffy and Kizaru is one of the best in modern animation, but even that couldn’t escape the trolls. As the allegations of overanimation went viral, Vincent Chansard, the animator who worked on one of those episodes broke his silence.

Vincent Chansard Explains Why Luffy vs. Kizaru Isn’t Overanimated

In a podcast channel of Brago D. Ace on YouTube, Vincent was asked about the trolls. He answers, “I’m not sure what overanimation means. Like, one guy is literally the God of the Sun, and the other one is literally light, like what would be overacting that, you know what I mean? What would be too much for something that’s already so far beyond the boundaries of imagination?”

Luffy’s powers are exceptional; he is not only the Sun God, but anything he imagines comes true. The only thing dragging him down is his stamina. If he wants to fly, he can fly, and if he wants to turn his surroundings to rubber, he can make anything stretchable. With a smile on his face and white hair, his rubbery body is basically indestructible. Not only that, but he looks divine in that form. One of One Piece’s greatest themes is turning imagination into reality, and Luffy wholeheartedly embodies it.

On the other hand, we have Kizaru, a Marine with the power of a Light-Light Fruit, a Logia-Type that turns him into light. There’s no saying what form he can take and how fast he can be. He was practically untouchable around two years ago, and the only reason Luffy can overpower him now is because the latter has an awakened Mythical Zoan. In this scenario, there are no limitations to the animator’s creativity, and they are given free rein to bring the manga to life.

