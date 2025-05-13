One Piece Reveals the True Power of the Left Hand of the Pirate King

For the longest time, the former Pirate King and his crew in One Piece have been nothing less than legends, ever cloaked in mystery. However, over the course of his journey so far, Luffy has gradually come across and learned about several of Roger’s crewmates, including Crocus, Dark King Rayleigh, Kozuki Oden, and now Scopper Gaban, who most recently made his return to One Piece in the Elbaf Arc. Once an enigma, Scopper Gaban is finally stepping into the limelight amidst the chaos on Elbaf, and the latest chapter of One Piece just proved why Gaban is worthy of his title as the “Left Hand of the Pirate King.”

Chapter 1148 of One Piece sees Robin valiantly stand up against St. Sommers, but unfortunately, it isn’t long until Robin is eventually overpowered and trapped by Sommers’ thorns. This creates the perfect opportunity for Gaban to step in and save Robin as Sommers prepares to attack her. Gaban finally reveals a glimpse of his true powers as he swiftly severs one of St. Sommers’ arms, with the even bigger surprise being that Sommers fails to regenerate his lost arm. The chapter implies that Gaban may know the secret to circumventing the Holy Knights’ advanced regeneration, and this could hint at St. Sommers’ looming defeat at Gaban’s hands.

Gaban May Have the Key to Defeating the Holy Knights and the Five Elders

After barely fleeing from the Five Elders on Egghead, the Holy Knights definitely seemed like a downgrade in terms of the threat they posed, that is, until it was revealed that the Holy Knights possessed the same regenerative abilities as the Five Elders. Gunko was the first to display this regenerative power, with Saul shockingly confirming in Chapter 1147 that all of the Holy Knights were immortal. St. Sommers has proved as much in the latest chapter, which clearly depicts him regenerating from Robin’s neck-snapping attack.

This would have otherwise meant trouble for Luffy and the Straw Hats as well as the Giants and the entirety of Elbaf, except, the fact that Gaban was able to prevent St. Sommers from regenerating suggests there is a key to defeating them after all. Gaban may just know the Holy Knights’ weakness and, by extension, the way to get around the Five Elders’ regeneration as well. Not only does this promise hope for Elbaf in the current situation, but also for Luffy to defeat the Five Elders and Imu when they inevitably cross paths again.

For now, it is unclear how exactly Gaban was able to harm St. Sommers and prevent him from recovering, though the most likely answer is some special type or application of Haki that Luffy and readers have yet to learn about. The finale of the Egghead Arc wherein Joyboy’s fearsome Haki seemingly sent the Five Elders back to Marijois also suggests that Haki may just be the key to this immortality conundrum, especially if this ability stems from a devil fruit power that Imu possesses. This means that One Piece may have another training session with a former member of Roger’s crew in store for Luffy at the end of the Elbaf Arc, that is, if the Straw Hats and the Giants manage to subdue the Holy Knights in time.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.