This ‘One Piece’ Theory About Luffy’s Mom Is Pretty Tragic

There are over 800 chapters to One Piece, but the manga still has its mysteries. Eiichiro Oda has a long way to go before he finishes the story, and fans are waiting for the day they learn just who Monkey D. Luffy’s mother was. Plenty of fan-theories have tried to suss out his mom’s identity before, but a new one might have done the trick.

Taking to Reddit, one user wrote our their current theory about Luffy’s mom. The mystery character has never been mentioned before, and this theory thinks it’s because her identity is mixed up with the Celestial Dragons. The theory goes a little something like this:

Given the intense secrecy surrounding Luffy’s mother, the lady may very well be a Celestial Dragon herself. As part of the World Nobles, the woman would have been raised luxuriously even if she hated her status like Sabo. Her encounter with Monkey D. Dragon would have been the thing she needed to liven up her life, and the pirate’s roguish charms made her swoon hard.

As fans know, Luffy’s mother became pregnant, but her love of Dragon might have been too much for her family. Depending on which bloodline she hailed from, Luffy’s mother could have been killed or whisked away for having Dragon’s child. After all, the man would be seen as a commoner and – even worst – a member of the D tribe.

With a newborn son and a furious heart, Dragon might have passed Luffy off to his father Garp for safe-keeping as he exacted revenge on the World Government. The start of the Revolutionary Army may have been sparked by Dragon’s immeasurable loss, and Luffy was left to grow up unaware of his power.

Of course, the theory is nothing more than that; There are few details about Luffy’s mother spelled out in the canon, but fans know it is only a matter of time until Oda touched upon the subject in depth.

