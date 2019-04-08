‘One Piece’ Reveals Luffy’s New Bounty

Luffy has come a long way over the course of One Piece. With his adventures in the Grand Line labeling him as one of the Worst Generation with the potential of becoming the King of the Pirates, Luffy has tested his mettle against increasingly tougher and tougher opponents. The Whole Cake Island arc had Luffy faced some of his toughest challenges yet, resulting in the defeat of the one billion belly bounty Katakuri.

So it goes without question that Luffy’s bounty would change to reflect that. But there was a tease in the last episode that Luffy wasn’t happy with his new bounty. Why? Because he thought it lowered to 150 million when in fact, Luffy’s official new bounty is 1.5 billion belly.

Luffy was crying after he saw his updated bounty poster — much like Sanji did, but for completely different reasons — and the Straw Hats were wondering just how his bounty decreased to 150 million, lower than his bounty was before the series’ timeskip. As they tried to figure out just what Luffy did to get his bounty lowered, Brook realized Luffy’s mistake when he took a look at the new wanted poster himself.

As Luffy pouted over his lower bounty, which would ruin the prestige of the Straw Hats, Brook corrects him by counting the number of zeroes. He goes from one hundred thousand, to one million, ten million, and one hundred million before shockingly revealing that Luffy’s bounty has increased to 1.5 billion.

Though the Straw Hats’ surprised reaction was quite hilarious, the amount of notoriety for Luffy now is even less so. With this new bounty and the prospective title of Fifth Emperor of the Sea, Luffy is now going to be a target not only for many of the pirates still out at sea but the Four Emperors themselves. He’s going to be dealing with opponents much stronger than Katakuri, who he struggled to defeat.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

