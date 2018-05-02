‘One Piece’ Fans Cannot Believe Luffy’s New Bounty

One Piece has finally ended the Whole Cake Island arc of the manga, and has officially started the new arc, Reverie. This brought about a major shake-up that’s certainly going to change the course of the series for sure.

Fans had been wondering how much Luffy’s bounty would rise after the Straw Hats’ tussle with Big Mom, but no fan was expecting Luffy’s bounty to triple in size and bring him to a total of 1.5 billion belly.

Along with his new bounty, Luffy has gotten a new title that covers his wide range of adventures over the series and really puts how much Luffy has done in perspective. But Luffy’s bounty definitely took fans by surprise.

Along with his new bounty, Luffy has gotten a new title that covers his wide range of adventures over the series and really puts how much Luffy has done in perspective. But Luffy's bounty definitely took fans by surprise.

@romancedawnarc

@eazzz90

Just holy shit just seen this gave me goosebumps I know it’s a manga but damn Monkey D. Luffy got a new bounty of 1.5 billion beri this is just so fucking great #onepiece pic.twitter.com/Vo8yyx2nuV — イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) April 27, 2018

@Sebspogi

North and South Korea made peace. Luffy got a bounty of 1.5 billion berry. What a day hahahaha ❤ — Sebs (@Sebspogi) April 27, 2018

@eraonepiece

First bounty vs the last bounty of Luffy

Same reaction 😀 pic.twitter.com/mJuBE5EHGy — Straw Hats ⚓ (@eraonepiece) April 28, 2018

@akmalmohamaddun

LUFFY IS THE FIFTH YONKOU??? LUFFY’S BOUNTY HIT 1.5 BILLION??? SANJI POTONG ZORO BECOMES 2nd HIGHEST BOUNTY IN THE CREW??? Holy shit omg that’s enough for one day ??? — SLIM SHADY (@akmalmohamaddun) April 28, 2018

@BMGHax_

#OnePiece903 LUFFY HAS A NEW BOUNTY SO I MADE A POSTER BC IM SHOOK AND WANNA CRY AHHHHHHHHHHHH THIS CHAPTER WAS NEEDED VERY BADLY!! pic.twitter.com/UXt8kVp04O — BMGHax (@BMGHax_) April 28, 2018

@JEgandanWarrior

When you remember luffy’s bounty was just 30,000,000 now he has 1,500,000,000 ? — Je’Challa (@JEgandanWarrior) April 28, 2018

@AliKhawaja95

So Sanji bounty is 330million Berries, which is 10million more than Zoro. ?

But Monkey D Luffy’s bounty is now 1.5 BILLION Berries!?!?! ???#OnePiece903 — Ali Khawaja ? (@AliKhawaja95) April 27, 2018

@StrawHatShounen

ONE PIECE 903 SPOILER:

Shanks then v Shanks now when seeing Luffy’s bounty. A drastic increase in both the art and the tone of the series. The beginning of the story entering the end game. Where it all began the man who gave him the Straw Hat. Quite a symbolic chapter to me. pic.twitter.com/dAWRBlUeOl — Monkey D. Luffy (@StrawHatShounen) April 29, 2018

@vanabarquez