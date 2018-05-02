Anime

‘One Piece’ Fans Cannot Believe Luffy’s New Bounty

One Piece has finally ended the Whole Cake Island arc of the manga, and has officially started the new arc, Reverie. This brought about a major shake-up that’s certainly going to change the course of the series for sure.

Fans had been wondering how much Luffy’s bounty would rise after the Straw Hats’ tussle with Big Mom, but no fan was expecting Luffy’s bounty to triple in size and bring him to a total of 1.5 billion belly.

Along with his new bounty, Luffy has gotten a new title that covers his wide range of adventures over the series and really puts how much Luffy has done in perspective. But Luffy’s bounty definitely took fans by surprise.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Luffy’s new bounty in One Piece, and let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!

