One Piece Teases A Major Animator Addition

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been a huge hit with fans thus far. Although the series briefly struggled with its pacing during the fight between Luffy, Zoro, and Hawkins, fans all still agree that the positives far outweigh the negatives. The anime is looking better than it ever has, and that’s due to the incredible work behind the scenes from all those who have animated for it. Now it seems like the anime is gearing up for something huge in the future as now there’s a tease that the animation team is getting bigger.

Favorite animator Yong-Ce Tu, who most fans will recognize for his work on the fight between Luffy and Katakuri, recently took to Twitter to tease that the One Piece team is getting “bigger and bigger.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this tease is mysterious as there’s no clue as to how big the team is getting, nor who is being added to the team, what fans can gleam from this tease is that the anime is getting ready for some kind of major showcase. Fans who have read through the manga’s Wano Country events probably can guess what this may be alluding to, and anime fans can sense that there’s something big on the horizon.

The latest episode of the series kicked things up a notch as Otama was kidnapped by one of Kaido’s Smile enhanced warriors. After chasing her, Luffy, Zoro, and new addition Okiku, have come to the entrance of Bakura Town — the town where most of the high officials are living prosperously.

It’s clear that Luffy and the others are about to cause a ruckus, and they are going to have to clash with a great amount of higher level soldiers in order to get to where Otama’s being held. If the animation team is getting bigger, then it may mean that the staff plans to go out for one of the major clashes coming in Luffy’s future. Fans are already in love with the Wano arc, and this would definitely give them something even bigger to look forward to.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.