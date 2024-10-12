One Piece Hints at Major Announcement

One Piece has never been more popular than it is right now. On top of the manga and anime adaptation following the Straw Hat Pirates in their final saga, Netflix’s live-action series took the world by storm with its second season currently in production. As Luffy and his crew continue to become household names thanks to their many appearances, the shonen franchise has something big brewing behind the scenes. In an official teaser released by One Piece, Eiichiro Oda’s creation is hinting at a “major announcement” that is sure to send shockwaves throughout the anime world. Needless to say, it’s a good time to be a Straw Hat fan.

When it comes to the current storyline that the Straw Hat Pirates, the final saga hasn’t been holding back in One Piece’s manga and anime adaptation. In encountering the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy and his crew have learned far more about Devil Fruit and the Grand Line as a whole on Future Island. Thanks to the mad scientist spilling the beans, the World Government isn’t too thrilled and is dead set on both stopping Vegapunk and finally ending Luffy’s sea-faring career. While creator Eiichiro Oda hasn’t hinted at when he will bring the shonen franchise to an end, the stage is set for the Straw Hats’ journey to conclude with a bang.

One Piece’s Big News

One Piece took to its social media account to state that the shonen franchise would be revealing big news “regarding the TV anime”. Here’s how the shonen franchise hinted at the major reveal, “One Piece News will be available on YouTube from 9:30pm! With TV anime producer Koike From One Piece Editor-in-Chief Nakano: An important announcement regarding the TV anime and the original work…!?”

https://twitter.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1845027640832557490

Are The Straw Hats Sailing To The Silver Screen?

While not confirmed, the big announcement might be that Luffy and his crew will be in a new movie. One Piece Film: Red was the last time that the shonen franchise hit the big screen, doing so in 2022. Since it’s been over two years since we were introduced to Shanks’ daughter Uta on the silver screen, now seems like excellent timing for One Piece to start hinting at a new cinematic adventure to capitalize on the continuing popularity of Eiichiro Oda’s creation.

When it comes to One Piece movies, Eiichiro Oda has always had a major role in producing these stories. With Uta’s introduction, Oda not only helped in telling her story in the previous film but also worked with Toei Animation in creating new original episodes that documented the early friendship between Monkey D. Luffy and the daughter of Shanks.

One Piece’s Ending

While One Piece has been in its final saga since the defeat of Kaido in Wano, Oda has been remiss to say when we can expect the manga’s final chapter to arrive. In the past, the manga artist has often spent years creating the Straw Hats’ storylines and the same is definitely true for the final saga. So far, Luffy and company have found themselves facing down the Five Elders while learning far more than they ever expected about their world in the process.

While the five heads of the military are a threat in their own right, they are led by the enigmatic Imu. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn who the Five Elders’ leader truly is but the stage is being set for Imu to be the final boss that Luffy will take on.

Want to see what the future holds for the Straw Hat Pirates?