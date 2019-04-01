‘One Piece’ Revisits Luffy’s Hometown, Makino

One Piece has officially kicked off the Reverie arc of the series in the latest episode of the anime, and the series is gearing up to kick off a huge new future for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Not only has Luffy gotten a huge new promotion as he’s been declared as the “Fifth” Emperor of the Sea, fans saw how many of the series’ past characters are reacting to this news.

The Reverie arc will see many returning characters to the franchise, but fans were doubly excited to see the series revisit Luffy’s hometown of Foosha Village and get an update on Makino, something that was not included in the manga’s original version of the arc.

After Episode 878 of the series ends a flashback looking back on the series’ first moments of a young Luffy befriending Shanks, being saved by him, and heading out on his journey to become Pirate King, there’s a small scene in which Makino holds her new baby and wonders how Luffy is doing these days.

She’s looking out into the ocean, and soon is met up by Foosha Village’s mayor, who has been looking for her. The two of them just got the same newspaper that has been going all around the world, and find out how much Luffy has grown over the course of the New World journeys. Makino is surprised to see Luffy in the paper, and the Mayor is frustrated to see that he’s causing so much trouble.

While this seems like a small moment, this is actually a pretty important moment for the anime series. In the original manga’s Reverie arc, Makino and Foosha Village aren’t shown receiving the updates to Luffy’s wild shenanigans on Whole Cake Island. She and the Mayor were characters excluded from the returns in the Reverie arc, but now fans have finally gotten to see them again after so long.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

