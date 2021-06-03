One Piece Sets Up Kanjuro's Actual Defeat

✖

One Piece's War for Wano is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation, as Kaido has seemingly scored a major victory in his head-to-head fight against Luffy, but the latest chapter of the manga featured what might be the defeat of the traitor of Oden's Vassals. With the anime recently completing the flashback story that focused on the early life, and subsequent death, or Kozuki Oden, the major battle that is currently taking place in the manga is set to spill into the television series, while also revealing the traitor that is one of the biggest "backstabs" in the history of the Shonen franchise.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1014, there will be spoilers ahead.

As Kaido begins to descend down the stairs of the Beast Pirate headquarters, Momonosuke and Shinobu find themselves staring down, what appears to be, a resurrected Kozuki Oden. Of course, Oden has not stepped out of his grave, but rather, was Kanjuro taking on the appearance of the Shogun of Kuri, attempting to spring a sneak attack on the samurai and Oden's offspring. Before Kanjuro is able to deliver a killing blow to Momo, Kikunojo is able to take the strike and in doing so, has apparently died as a result.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Kinemon stepping up to the plate, wearing his anger on his sleeve, Oden's right-hand man is able to deliver a killing blow to Kanjuro, who is able to deliver some final words that sting the Vassal even more:

"That's it. If anyone should close the curtains on my act, it ought to be you. After all, on stage, we always best of friends."

Though Kinemon was successful in defeating Kanjuro, the end of the chapter proves that the War for Wano is anything but predictable, as Kaido descends upon the grieving samurai. Dealing out an insane blow, the chapter ends with Kinemon's status being a mystery, and fans of One Piece will have to wait to see which samurai survived the insane actions of this latest installment. Kanjuro might not be dead himself, but he certainly is out of the War for Wano for the foreseeable future if nothing else.

Do you think that Kiku and Kajuro are dead and gone? What will happen to Kinemon following the blow he took from the captain of the Beast Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.