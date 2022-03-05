One Piece Teases Final Revenge for Oden’s Death

Orochi has already died twice during the War For Wano Arc, with the tyrant of Wano being killed once by Kaido and once again by Wano’s resistance, but despite these brushes with the grim reaper, the Shogun appears to have dodged death…until now. In the latest installment of One Piece, it would seem that Kozuki Oden has been able to grasp revenge from beyond the grave as Orochi is face to face with a character that has been hoping for his demise for quite some time.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1041, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the current events of the War for Wano.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Orochi has been an interesting character during this war taking place in the country for which he rules alongside Kaido with an iron fist, as the pint-sized tyrant has actually died multiple times and seems to be resurrecting as quickly as his head is stricken from his shoulders. In previous chapters, both Kaido and Kinnemon killed Orochi, decapitating him, only for it later to be revealed that the Shogun of Wano was able to escape death.

In the latest installment, Orochi is shown once again watching the carnage unfold as the two sides of Wano battle against one another, only this time, the small terror has the ceiling literally drop on him wherein he cannot transform into his hydra form and is seemingly trapped beneath the rubble. In front of him sits Komurasaki, aka Kozuki Hiyori the daughter of Oden, who simply wishes to play a song that was near and dear to her father in the face of Orochi’s demise:

“Love you? You jest sire, I have not the tiniest affection for you. Strangely enough, that song you love, “Moon Princess” was also the favorite of my father, Kozuki Oden. How could it possibly put a smile on my face?”

While Orochi has escaped death numerous times during this battle to decide the fate of Wano, this might be the instance where the Shogun is unable to save his own life, as the offspring of Oden looks on with a delightful countenance.

Do you think Orochi will finally kick the bucket thanks to the events of this latest chapter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.