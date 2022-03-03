One Piece Is Now Questioning Wano’s Future Freedom

The War For Wano continues to rage in the pages of One Piece’s manga, and though the Straw Hat Pirates have defeated their fair share of Beast Pirates that have been hurled their way by the monstrous Kaido, it seems that the future of Wano might be in question from an unsuspecting resident of the isolated nation. The Straw Hats have certainly had their work cut out for them in this latest arc, with each member of Luffy’s crew having their own unique problems to work out, though certain Wano residents might have bigger problems on their hands.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1041, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

This war taking place within Wano Country was never going to be an easy one for the Straw Hats to win, with Luffy and the resistance being outnumbered by a wide margin and the most powerful members of the Beast Pirates being perhaps more dangerous than any swashbuckler that they’ve ever faced. On top of the one-on-one battles happening, the son of Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke, finds himself having to use his dragon form in order to keep Beast PIrate headquarters, Onigashima, floating above the ground. Should Momo lose control, the falling island would destroy Wano Country.

As the young son of Oden tries his best to keep Onigashima in the sky, he begins to doubt if opening Wano’s borders is the right choice to make:

“Father was not a prophet! If he were still alive now, would he really still say ‘open Wano’s borders’? I am not smart enough to understand! If it would mean exposing the people of Wano to danger, I do not wish to open the borders! Am I simply a coward, Yamato?”

Momonosuke is one of the most likely candidates to become a ruler of Wano should the Straw Hats manage to dethrone both the Beast Pirates and the current shogun, Orochi, and with this line of thinking, perhaps Wano’s promise of being available to the world at large is a pipe dream despite whoever wins this war.

Do you think Momo will change his mind and follow his father's dreams for the land of Wano?