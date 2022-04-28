One Piece Flashback Hits Momo With His Worst Memory

✖

The world of One Piece has introduced plenty of new characters with the arrival of the Wano Arc, as the isolated nation was chock full of both heroes and villains looking to change the future of the country. Now, as Luffy continues what might be his final battle against the captain of the Beast Pirates, a very important flashback has played out in the manga's latest chapter, showing us one of the most heart-wrenching moments of Momonosuke's life.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1047, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

As fans of One Piece know that have been following along with the Wano Arc, Momonosuke was flung from the past to the present, thanks in part to his mother, Toki, whose Devil Fruit abilities allowed her to manipulate time in such a way that her son would be safe. The son of Oden has had to do a lot of growing up in a relatively short amount of time, using his current dragon form to keep Onigashima from landing on top of Wano Country. In the flashback, Momonosuke is told of his fate to be flung in the future by both his mother and the samurai Kin'emon.

Being charged with rebuilding the Kozuki Clan, Momo was hesitant to go through with leaving his mother, but Kin'emon pleaded with the son of Oden to follow through with it:

"If you forgive me for saying so, in the wake of Lord Oden's passing, you are not just a child anymore. If I may speak freely, will you give us another chance to fight? If our lives are only going to be given over to the flames, then we would prefer to perish for our liege, with blades in hand. Will you allow us to die as samurai?"

Momonosuke agrees with tears streaming down his face, as the present battle sees the son of Oden shouldering the weight of the island on his shoulders.

Do you think Momo is living up to the legacy of his father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.