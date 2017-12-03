‘One Piece’ Just Killed Off [SPOILER]

Warning! Spoilers for One Piece‘s 887th chapter lie below!

One Piece isn’t a stranger to death by any means, but Eiichiro Oda isn’t known to kill off his characters on a whim. When one of the series’ pirates is laid to rest, it can be hard to say goodbye, and One Piece proved that was very much the case for Pound.

Earlier this week, One Piece dropped its 887th chapter, and the release had readers buzzing. The chapter followed Charlotte Chiffon, Sanji, and the rest of their bakery crew try to escape Cacao Island with Big Mom’s cake. The group was stopped by Oven, and the villain went so far as to threaten Chiffon. Pound intervened to save his daughter, but Oven simply hit back at the older man before Chiffon was rescued by her husband Capone Bege.

With the group sailing on the Nostra Castello, Oven tried to take them out as the rogues treaded water. Oven attempted to heat the sea to a point where the ship would fault, but Pound was not going to let Chiffon die. After having seen his daughter after so long and his new grandson, Pound snuck up behind Oven to attack the man. The assault distracted Oven just long enough for Chiffon’s team to escape, and the villain responded by killing Pound.

After tightening his tie, Pound was seen smiling towards his family as Oven approached him from behind with a flaming sword.

“Chiffon, I’m glad I got to see you at least once. Somehow, it seems that you’re being chased but you seem happy. I’m so glad,” Pound thinks to himself as Oven rushes up behind him.

“I’m sorry for not being able to be beside you in those times, Chiffon! It’s a bit late, but I wanted to tell you congratulations on your marriage.”

Pound is not the first character to meet an unsavory fate during One Piece‘s current arc. Earlier in the ‘Whole Cake Island’ escapade, fans watched as Pedro sacrificed himself to help the Sanji Retrieval Team escape as he took on a suicide mission against Perospero.

Were you sad to see One Piece bid farewell to Pound?