‘One Piece’ Snags Luffy’s Big Prison Break Plans

One Piece is no stranger to breaking people out of prisons, but the series has never had to pull a hero from Kaido’s clutches. Of course, the first person needing rescue from such a situation would be Monkey D. Luffy, but it seems his big escape plan has hit a snag.

Recently, One Piece stepped out with more of its ‘Wano Country’ arc, and it saw Luffy working in prison. The captain was placed under arrest by the Beasts Pirates after his fight with Kaido took a turn. However, Luffy is planning to break out, and he’ll have some help along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As chapter 928 details, Luffy is working with a prisoner named Raizo to find a way out of his sea stone cuffs. The restraints are holding back his Devil Fruit powers, but Luffy’s informant does not have the best of news.

“I managed to find the key to your cuffs. However, it is being heavily guarded,” Raizo revealed.

“In addition to the actual guards, the key itself is being stored in a sea stone box. In any case, I will definitely retrieve it for you so please hold out for just a little while longer.”

As the chapter continues, fans are informed of yet another snag to Luffy’s plan. A familiar pirate known as Caribou manages to overhear the captain’s plan, signaling its status as a poorly kept secret. The greasy man asks for Luffy to let him tag along on the escape and even goes so far as to insult Eustass Kid along the way. Of course, Captain Kid hears every bit of the slander, and he makes his displeasure with Luffy and Caribou well know before the chapter moves on from the prison.

With the Straw Hats hoping to reunite with Luffy, the boy is on a tight time table to free himself. The discord between comrades is something Luffy can deal with, but the prison’s use of sea stone is a little bit harder to navigate around. However, fans know Luffy well, so it is just a matter of time before the boy blows the joint like he did Impel Down years ago.

So, do you think the captain will have any trouble breaking free…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.