One Piece Just Abolished a Powerful Group of Pirates

One Piece isn’t afraid to shock people, and the story made that abundantly clear this last week. As many predicted, the latest chapter of One Piece was an absolute doozy with big reveals made left and right. However, few of the announcements could top the one given about the Shichibukai (Seven Warlords) and their status.

After all, thanks to the new chapter, fans learned the powerful pirates group is no more. One Piece straight-up abolished the Warlord System, and it was Monkey D. Garp who explained the whole situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When chapter 956 went live, fans met up with Garp as the old man recounted the events of the Reverie since fans last saw it. According to the Marine, a lot of shady events went down at the gathering, but one of its decisions has made headlines all over the world.

“There was one news story that stunned all who heard it most of all. The dissolution of the Seven Warlords System,” the man revealed.

“After an impassioned argument from two kings whose nations had suffered because of the Seven Warlords, the matter was put to a majority vote and passed!!!”

As the chapter went on, fans met up with several Marine fleets who were on their way to capture the remaining – and now disavowed – Warlords. At the time, there were only five pirates with such a title, and Buggy was the first to be told off.

“All of your privileges as the Seven Warlords have been automatically revoked!! You no longer have any ties to the World Government,” a Marine is seen telling the clownish pirate, and Buffy is none too happy about it.

As for the other Warlords, well – you can guess how they reacted. Marshall D. Teach was ready to burn the Marines to the ground while Edward Weevil prepared to fight. Dracule Mihawk was thrilled to experience the feeling of being chased once more, and Boa Hancock? Well, the pirate made it quite clear she was powerful enough to take on any fleet which came to get her, even if Coby were the one leading it.

So, did you expect the World Government to ever hand down this decision? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.