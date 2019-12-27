One Piece Breaks Down Roger’s Final Battle with Whitebeard

With One Piece giving us a look into the past of one of Wano Country’s most famous denizens in Oden, we have also been given the opportunity to see the earlier lives of such franchise favorites as Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger. As Oden attempted to leave his homeland and explore the world, he found himself a crew mate of the Whitebeard pirates, having achieved an insanely difficult task in order to achieve his dream. On said journey, Oden found a wife and had a child, Momonosuke, as the new family led a life of happiness on the open seas. However, the life of a pirate isn’t always a calm one as we get a look into the final battle of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger that dragged Oden onto the front lines.

When the war between Roger and Whitebeards’ crews began, the creator of the “One Piece” treasure gleefully began a fight with Oden. Proving his impressive strength, Roger managed to unleash an ultimate attack that knocked Oden back, a feat that few had ever accomplished if any. Leaving open a path for Whitebeard to enter the fray, the battle between all the pirates lasted for three days and nights, with the conclusion not choosing a winner, but rather, allowing all the pirates to sit down and share their stories of the past and plans for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Roger shared his plans to find the “Final Island” in order to completely navigate the Grand Line, he asked a favor of Whitebeard, and more specifically, of Oden. In order to accomplish his task, Gol D. Roger asks Oden if he’ll join his crew for around a year in order to accomplish his ultimate goal. With the final revelation being that Roger himself only has a year to live, the nefarious captain has to “make his remaining time count”, so it’s definitely a race to the finish to find the island of legend.

What did you think of the titanic clash between the swords of Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.