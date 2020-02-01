One Piece Teases Oden’s Final Coup Against Orochi

Oden has been an excellent protagonist in terms of showing us the highs and lows of the nation of Wano. With the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to bring down Kaido and his Beast Pirates into the present, the recent installments of One Piece‘s manga has given us an amazingly in-depth look in the past of this isolated nation. As Oden returns to the country of his birth following a trip across the Grand Line under the banners of both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, he finds that things have changed exponentially since his departure.

Warning! We will be diving into some serious spoilers for the 969th Chapter of One Piece’s manga, so if you want to steer clear of spoilers, turn back now as we’ll be diving right in!

As Oden returns to Wano, the people of the nation are more than excited to see him, believing that his arrival marks a new era for the land. With the Daimyo of Kuri confronting the man who took his father’s place as Shogun, Orochi, the sea faring ronin finds that his blows aren’t able to kill his father’s successor, let alone scratch him thanks to the Devil Fruit abilities of his henchmen.

With a secret meeting between Oden and Orochi, it would seem that the once valiant samurai has now been made into a dancing fool, with the Napoleon-esque tyrant clearly having something to hold over his head. As the years pass, Oden continues dancing half naked through the streets, begging for spare change and utterly destroying his reputation in the process.

One day, Orochi visits Oden once again and informs him of his plans to have Wano become a weapon supplier, taking the nation down a dangerous, dark path under his leadership. Oden, following this meeting, shortly learns that Gol D. Roger has died and he both grieves and laughs at the life that the legendary pirate had led. Having had enough, Oden gathers his friends/entourage of samurai and vows to cut down down Orochi. Of course, this is made all the more tragic as One Piece fans know how this story ends.

