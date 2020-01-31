One Piece Reveals How Orochi Survived Oden's Fury

The story of Wano is a country in turmoil, with many of its altruistic denizens meeting tragic fates at the hands of those attempting to control the people in the isolated nation. Oden, the son of the former Shogun who found himself the Daimyo of a part of the country that had fallen to lawlessness, has returned to his people with their arms wide open. As he goes to meet with Orochi, the pint size betrayer who has taken control of Wano, Oden discovers that his swordsmanship cannot cut the throat of his number one enemy. So what happens to stop the strongest samurai of Wano from killing Orochi?

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, 969, and want to experience the events fresh, steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

As Oden vaults toward Orochi, the samurai learns that the tiny Shogun is being protected by a fore field, not created from his own power, but from the Devil Fruit of the Priest by his side. With both of his henchmen, the Priest and the Hag, Orochi has devised a fail safe plan to rule Wano without challenge. The Hag has the ability to shapeshift, taking on the appearance of Oden's father, the former Shogun, and handing the reins over to Orochi. Should anyone attempt to assassinate him, The Priest will create a force field that will stop any would be killer in their tracks.

The rest of the chapter becomes even more tragic, as a secret conversation between Oden and Orochi, which we don't learn the details of, places the samurai in the grasp of the current Shogun. Oden is now forced to dance through the streets as if he were the village idiots, dashing the hopes of the denizens of this isolated nation that one day their country will enter the world once again. With Orochi seemingly invincible, the chapter ends with Oden having had enough and resolving to take down the Shogun, yet we all know how that ends.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.