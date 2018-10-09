‘One Piece’ Confirms Major Time Travel Rule

One Piece has plenty of superhuman powers sailing its seas, but a rather unexpected one just leapt up from the horizon. Recently, the shonen series anchored a mysterious time traveling ability, and it seems One Piece has made a very important rule to keep Monkey D. Luffy from creating any time paradoxes.

You know, because that is something the Straw Hat would do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it gave a much-needed lesson on Wano. The isolated country is not doing so hot, and it fell to Kinemon to explain what happened with Oden’s Castle and how the clan escaped.

According to the samurai, they were able to survive as Oden’s wife had the ability to travel through time. This tease caught fans off-guard last week, prompting fans to worry about the complications such a power could bring. So, creator Eiichiro Oda made it clear that the Time-Time power cannot move a person back into the past.

“It’s impossible for people to travel to the past,” Oden’s wife explains in a flashback.

“However, traveling to the future is very possible! I’ve been traveling further and further into the future using this mysterious Time-Time ability. And finally, I have arrived here at the terminus of my journey. Therefore, this is where I shall remain.”

With Oden executed and his family being hunted, Oden’s wife does what she can to save the samurai clan. She puts her son in Kinemon’s care and sends the Kozuki family twenty years into the future. The risky move is a suicidal one as the Time-Time user surely died as Oden’s Castle was set ablaze, but she ensured the Kozuki clan would be able to get revenge and save Wano from its corrupt leaders. So, if Luffy and Trafalgar D. Law are up for the challenge, they can help the long-dead Devil Fruit user see her prophecy come true.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.