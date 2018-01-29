‘One Piece’ Sees [SPOILER] Deal A Lethal Blow To Luffy

Chapter 892 of the One Piece manga gave the Straw Hat pirates a few highs and lows as they struggled to keep Big Mom at bay, but Luffy’s having an even harder time fighting Katakuri in the mirror world.

The last we saw of this fight saw Luffy getting better at using his haki to see into the future, much like Katakuri, but their fight just took quite the left turn as Katakuri just dealt a fatal wound to Luffy at the end of the chapter.

When the chapter cuts back to their fight in the mirror world, Katakuri notes that Luffy’s gotten even better at predicting the future than we last saw their fight. Katakuri decides to finish off Luffy once and for all, as quickly as he can, before the “unthinkable happens” (which is most likely alluding to the fact Luffy is rapidly increasing the strength of his haki.

The interesting thing about his final blow, however, is that while Katakuri was aiming for Luffy’s chest, Luffy saw enough of the attack coming to step slightly to the side. But Katakuri still deals a deathly blow, taking out a huge chunk off the side of Luffy.

What makes this outcome worst is that Charlotte Oven is currently having the denizens of Whole Cake Island break all of their mirrors, and leaving only one potential escape route for Luffy. So even if Luffy manages to escape this fight with Katakuri, he has to deal with an army outside waiting for him.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.