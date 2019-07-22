One Piece Reveals How Self-Sacrificing Luffy Can Be

Monkey D. Luffy doesn’t know the meaning of the word no. Time and time again, the pirate overcome obstacles in his way which try to stop him and his crew in their tracks. Most of the time, Luffy can take down the problem then and there, but some issues take more time. In Wano, Luffy has learned that the hard way as he tries to bring the country’s prisoners to his team, and Luffy showed how far he will go to prove he’s worthy of leading them.

In fact, Luffy is willing to lay down his life, and he proved as much in chapter 949.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the latest chapter of One Piece went live, and it was there fans saw Luffy make a bold choice. The pirate joined up with several of the Nine Red Scabbards to liberate the prison work camp he was locked within, but his cellmates did not want to help him. After all, Queen and his crew began firing plague-ridden bullets on the crowd as a means to scare them into submission.

“The victim is left racked with agony, writhing and crawling for help until they spread the misery to others!! Just look! That’s the final fate of those who contract it! They might as well be dried, rotted plants,” one member of Kaido’s crew is heard crowing.

Of course, the prisoners ask Luffy to stop fighting back so they can all live, but Luffy refuses to let them cower like animals. Instead, the Straw Hat captain chooses to put his life on the line by corralling anyone infected to keep them from harming others even if it exposes him to the disease.

Despite being ridden with a deadly plague, Luffy shows he is willing to fight for Wano with the purest of intentions. It is this self-sacrifice that smacks the Wano prisoners back to their wits and helps them rebel against their captors. Such a decision could only be reached after Luffy willingly exposed himself to the plague, and fans are hoping the Straw Hat recovers from the illness sooner rather than later. After all, he’s got a bone to pick with Kaido, and there is no one else on Wano capable of facing the Yonko head on.

So, are you surprised Luffy showed out like this to save others? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.